Premier Estate in Ligonier, PA Hits Market & Heads Straight to Luxury Auction®

According to the auction firm, Whose Woods may be its most attractive offering in Ligonier to date. "The location is exceptional – extremely private yet perched right in the center of Ligonier's most desirable amenities. And the views are beautiful, especially in the fall," said David Enriquez, Platinum's vice president. "More specifically, Whose Woods meets many of the criteria that prospective buyers in our previous transactions here have stated are important to them." Enriquez cited the property's location, views, acreage and overall design and floor plan as prime examples of those criteria.

Whose Woods, named after the cherished Robert Frost poem, "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," was custom-built in 2002 by its current (and only) owners. Their real estate development background substantially influenced the construction of the property, with commercial-grade materials – often well beyond residential building standards - being used in many areas.

The home's stately exterior is comprised of stone and Belgian block, while interiors are luxurious yet welcoming. Three living levels include 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths. Main living areas are spacious, and make use of warm woods, exposed beams, lofted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces with handsome stone surrounds. Walls of windows in most rooms bring plenty of natural light into the home.

Other notable features of the residence include a grand foyer, two-story salon with exposed beam-work, a wine closet and wine cellar, fitness center, home theater, entertainment/billiards lounge and sprawling master suite.

The estate's outdoor living areas include a large terrace for lounging/dining, manicured courtyard and gardens, and an "infinity" pool and spa. The grounds also include a mechanical out-building with a generator and one-half bathroom, a 1,000-sf equipment garage and a separate guest/staff cabin that adds nearly 3,000 sf of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

The property's 100 acres allow for plenty of room to add additional structures, such as a barn or riding arena. Both equestrian and fishing enthusiasts will enjoy the property's access to miles of riding trails and a bubbling stream (respectively).

Ligonier is a borough in rural Westmoreland County, PA that has long been known as a quiet, under-the-radar retreat for affluent families. At the turn of the 20th century, the area attracted a number of business titans and industrialists who were growing their now-infamous empires, and many of these families still maintain property there. The countryside community is within a one-hour drive from Pittsburgh, and about 3 hours from Washington, DC.

Excluding the Thanksgiving holiday, interested buyers can make an appointment to visit the property between the hours of 12 and 5pm ET daily, now through December 4th. More information is hosted online at LigonierLuxuryAuction.com. Buyers may also contact Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.871.9269.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team recently eclipsed the $1 billion-dollar mark in luxury real estate auction sales, while evaluating and consulting on more than $3.1 billion in additional luxury property volume.

