Premier Music Agency Acquires Wool & Tusk, Leading Music Supervision Firm, Bolstering Its Supervision And Licensing Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Music Group, LLC ("Premier"), the rising music and culture agency launched in 2017 by Downtown Music co-founders Josh Deutsch and Terence Lam, today announced the acquisition of Wool & Tusk, Ltd, the leading Music Supervision firm led by Robert Kaplan and Aaron Mercer since 2012. The deal will bring Kaplan and Mercer in house running Premier's Music Supervision and Licensing business immediately, bringing their decades of experience and award-winning client work into the Premier family.

The acquisition, coming just weeks after the announcement that Primary Wave Music Publishing had invested in a minority equity position in Premier, brings together Premier's best in class design, strategy, content, project management and account teams with Wool & Tusk's established music supervision expertise and client roster. As a result, Premier, bolstered by a veteran buy-side supervision team and client base, can now offer a broader suite of music strategy and supervision services to its clients, setting a new music and culture-focused agency industry standard.

Josh Deutsch, Premier co-founder and CEO commented, "With this transaction, we will add a foundational, world-class music supervision team to our capabilities. This is a transformational step for Premier which will benefit our clients and significantly drive expansion. We have been inspired by the incredible work Rob and Aaron have done at Wool & Tusk, and I am delighted to welcome them to the Premier leadership team."

Premier is a music and culture agency working with artist and brand clients including Anderson.Paak, Apple, AT&T, Coca Cola, Cuco, DNA Genetics, Google, HBO, Jeep, Zane Lowe, Netflix, Nike, NRG eSports, Melanie Faye, Rockstar Games, Ty Dolla $ign and Starbucks, among others. Led by an experienced team of design, strategy, content and account executives, Premier harnesses the power of music to connect with consumers across a broad range of opportunities. The integration of Wool & Tusk into Premier adds significant depth to the company's music supervision and licensing capacities, creating a full service offering to its brand and agency clients/partners.

Wool & Tusk is a music supervision company that works with brands and their advertising agencies to provide the soundtrack for all forms of branded content. Their professional experience across the advertising, marketing, music, and licensing industries has made them an industry leader, with dozens of Cannes Lion-winning integrated campaigns and Super Bowl commercials to their credit. Wool & Tusk has worked for a variety of brands like T-Mobile, Samsung, MGM Resorts, Sandvik, and ESPN, and with agency partners like Publicis, R/GA, McCann, McKinney, and Johannes Leonardo.

"Josh, Terence, Stanley and the whole Premier team have an amazing vision of how music usage in the brand space can evolve and grow," said Rob Kaplan of Wool & Tusk. Aaron Mercer added: "Rob and I are excited to be part of this innovative group and to serve in these roles with creativity, integrity and excellence."

Stanley Lumax, Premier's Chief Marketing Officer, added: "By bringing the expertise and experience of Wool & Tusk in house, Premier's clients will have access to a team of people with a unique suite of skills and services - unlike any other I have known. By bringing together two companies that are highly aligned culturally in our approach to high standards of transparency and respect for the client and consumer, we can go to market together as a trusted, high-value partner that will deliver on the promise of leveraging the strategy in music to drive culture and measurable business outcomes. We welcome Rob and Aaron to the team and mark this milestone for our young company."

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier leverages the power of music to drive commerce by creating work that impacts culture. Premier is led by a diverse team of veterans from leading agencies, brands and labels, including: Stanley Lumax, CMO (formerly of Translation, Nike and Anomaly), Jared Liner, Executive Creative Director (formerly of Kith), Chris Lubin, Head of Strategy (formerly of Anomaly), Tovah Feinberg, Project Management (formerly of Anomaly, Translation), Michael Pontecorvo, SVP, Global Marketing (formerly of Sony and Downtown) and Mark Czarra, SVP, Head of Label Services (formerly of Downtown and UMG).

http://premiermusicgroup.com/

ABOUT WOOL & TUSK:

Wool & Tusk is a music supervision company based in New York and Nashville, that oversees music search, licensing, talent, and original music production. Partners Rob Kaplan and Aaron Mercer met while running the global marketing and sync licensing teams at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, leaving to build Wool & Tusk in 2012. Since then, Wool & Tusk has grown into an industry-leading music supervision and strategy firm, managing projects for hundreds of national and global brands, agencies, and cultural institutions. In the past two years, Wool & Tusk was honored to receive multiple Cannes Lions and Clio Awards for their contributions to MGM Resorts' critically-acclaimed Universal Love project, and several music-based awareness initiatives for the students and survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

SOURCE Premier Music Group, LLC