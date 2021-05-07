Premier Private Jets Acquires Oakland Air FBO At Pontiac PTK

STUART, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Private Jets, a Part 135 air charter company headquartered in Stuart, FL, has acquired Oakland Air, a full-service FBO, air charter and certified repair station at Oakland County International Airport. The acquisition brings Premier's charter fleet to 14 and greatly expands their capacity in the maintenance arena. The PTK facility will be rebranded Premier Jet Services.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this major acquisition, the first of many we anticipate happening as we expand Premier's footprint around the country," said Josh Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Private Jets. "This acquisition will expand our 'floating fleet' of light and medium jets across the entire eastern part of the United States. We believe we can deliver better customer service at lower cost by in-sourcing key functions in our operations, and this is the first of many steps we will be making as we grow this exciting and expanding business model."

Premier's entry into the FBO arena will allow them to better manage fuel purchases and overnight aircraft maintenance needs. With aircraft based at strategic locations at airports targeted to business and leisure travel, Premier offers quicker response to customer schedules and offers competitive pricing through cost efficiencies.

"The Premier Jet Services FBO brand now gives us the opportunity to fully control the customer air charter experience from the ground up," Birmingham stated. "We expect to acquire additional FBOs and are presently seeking new opportunities."

In addition to supporting Premier Private Jets operations, the newly-acquired FBO will be expanded to attract private aircraft owners and third-party operators in Pontiac and the surrounding area. The company plans to modernize its passenger terminal facilities at PTK including an all new lobby, complete with a state-of-the-art air filtration system capable of defending against viruses such as COVID-19. "I'm excited about our plans to build a world-class FBO, complete with in-flight catering and café kitchen, as well as being the first to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all aircraft using Oakland County International Airport," Birmingham concluded.

About Premier Private Jets

Founded in 2013, Premier Private Jets operates a fleet of light and medium jets capable of operating to most destinations in North and South America. All aircraft are company-owned, wi-fi equipped, and have undergone refurbishment including standardized paint and interiors. The company maintains its own FAR Part 145 certified repair station in Stuart, Florida, and makes its maintenance services, including AOG, available to third-party aircraft owners and operators. Premier also operates a FAR Part 61 certified light jet training center. It is currently being expanded through the addition of two Level-D flight simulators to meet Premier's own flight training requirements as well as those of third-party Part 135 operators and private aircraft owners.

