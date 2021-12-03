Premier Productions Announces The Dude Perfect "That's Happy" Summer 2022 Tour

As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning "Overtime" series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, and new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10 are in the works as well.

"It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened," said Coby Cotton. "We're having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the That's Happy Tour will be one of your favorite summer memories."

The 24-city North American tour will kick off June 23rd in Little Rock, AR and make stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and more before wrapping July 31st in Dallas, TX. Full itinerary below.

"We can't wait to get this tour back on the road in the Summertime after a very strong run of dates in the Fall of 2021," says VP Project Management - Global Touring, Brian Reese of Premier Productions. "Dude Perfect continues to expand their audience and we love giving more people the opportunity to travel and have a fun night out with the entire family. We can't wait to help create memories for Dude Perfect fans on the That's Happy Tour."

Fans will be able to sign-up for the presale starting Thursday, December 2nd at 5:00pm Central time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, December 9th at 10:00am local time at thatshappytour.com.

About Premier Productions :

Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has sold over 20 million tickets to patrons. Premier has been a Top 20 global promoter and has produced more than 2,000 concerts and events in the past five years. Pollstar named Premier the #1 faith and family independent promoter in the last 10 years. Producing events that move the soul both nationally and internationally, Premier is proud to have helped raise more than $271 million to improve the lives of children and communities in 100+ countries worldwide. Whether it's a large multi-day festival, sold-out concert or intimate conference, Premier seeks to positively impact the lives of every attendee so they leave encouraged, happy and hopeful. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Baby Shark, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe Bethel Music and many more.

About Dude Perfect:

Dude Perfect is an American sports and comedy group headquartered in Frisco, Texas, United States. The group consists of twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University. The channel has over 56 million subscribers and is the current most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube, and the eighteenth most-subscribed channel overall. Dude Perfect also has two other YouTube channels, Dude Perfect Plus and Dude Perfect Gaming.

The Dude Perfect 2022 Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE June 23 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena June 24 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC June 25 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena June 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center June 30 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena July 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena July 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena July 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena July 7 Chicago, IL United Center July 8 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum July 9 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center July 10 Tulsa, OK BOK Center July 14 Denver, CO Ball Arena July 15 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena July 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena July 17 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena July 21 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena July 22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena July 23 Hershey, PA Giant Center July 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center July 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center July 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center July 30 Austin, TX Moody Center July 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

SOURCE Premier Productions