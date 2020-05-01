Premier Research Recognized as a Top CRO By Life Science Leader

DURHAM, N.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Research, the clinical research company that delivers outcome-focused insights which support sponsors in developing life-changing therapies, has been recognized as a 2020 CRO Leadership Award winner in the Life Science Leader program's "Quality (Overall)" category for excellence in clinical trial research.

"Premier Research's deep-rooted commitment to quality is underscored by this award," said Krista Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Services and Global Head of Neuroscience. "This recognition highlights how imperative quality assurance is to the small biotechs and specialty pharma sponsors we serve. Our broad-based quality focus helps our customers answer the unmet needs of patients in a wide range of medical conditions."

The CRO Leadership Awards, which spotlight clinical research organizations (CROs) that meet or exceed customer expectations, are issued annually by Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader. The awards are based on primary market research from Industry Standard Research (ISR).

"When talking to clinical operations executives," said Clinical Leader Chief Editor Ed Miseta, "I'm told the CRO selection process can be one of their most stressful and time-consuming chores. Anything we can do to help steer our readers to those partners that best meet their needs can significantly reduce the burden of their search."

Recipients of the awards are evaluated against more than 60 CROs and selected based on feedback in more than 20 performance metrics from sponsor decision makers who have used clinical research services within the past 18 months. ISR's stringent screening processes ensures that only highly qualified decision makers participate in its CRO benchmarking market research. IRS asks participants to give experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers, which provides research end users with data from their industry peers.

About Premier Research

Premier Research, a clinical research company, is dedicated to helping biotech, specialty pharma, and device innovators transform life-changing ideas and breakthrough science into new medical treatments. As a global company, Premier Research specializes in the use of innovative technologies for smart study design and trial management to deliver clean, conclusive data to sponsors. Whether it's developing product lifecycle strategies, reducing clinical development cycle times, securing access to patients, navigating global regulations, maximizing the impact of limited rare disease data, or providing expertise in specific therapeutic areas, Premier Research is committed to helping its customers answer the unmet needs of patients across a broad range of medical conditions.

