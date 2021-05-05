Premier Safety Launches New Safety Products Website!

DETROIT, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can now access the most innovative website for specifying and purchasing life-saving safety products at www.premiersafety.com. The new site demonstrates Premier Safety's expertise in life-critical safety products and solutions. With state-of the art functionality and up-to-date product information and videos, the customer experience is greatly enhanced.

Some of the new features are:

Same day shipping to get you the products you need when you need them. Rent equipment and instrumentation online (Point, Click & Get). Realtime quoting for large quantity purchases. Complete technical information, Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and operational videos for the world's most innovative and respected brands.

Chris Pratt, President & CEO of Premier Safety says, "Our new site provides the products and the information necessary to allow our customers to make good decisions and our same-day shipping commitment gets those products to our customers on time, every time".

"We are excited to offer our customers many new and improved features and functionality," says Matt Mellendorf, VP of Digital Strategy & Marketing. "We have expanded upon our product offerings with more robust descriptions and specifications that will assist our customers in making online purchasing decisions. Our mission is to provide an excellent shopping experience our customers have grown to expect, and now premiersafety.com exceeds those expectations. The website will continue to be updated and grow overtime, as additional products and services are added to the Premier Safety offering".

About Premier Safety

Founded in 1950, Premier Safety, a leader in providing technical life-critical safety products and solutions throughout North America. Premier Safety also has a comprehensive fleet of rental equipment and instrumentation, field calibration & certification services for industrial hygiene and respiratory protection products.

