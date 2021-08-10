Premier Silicon Valley training firm Effective Training Associates launches new website
Updates include new courses, relevant business skills for tech managers and engineers
Aug 10, 2021, 11:15 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Training Associates, Inc., has launched a new, updated website, effectivetraining.com. Effective Training Associates (ETA) is a global leader in providing courses that improve and advance management and leadership skills for engineers, managers, and technical professionals.
The new ETA site showcases in-person, virtual, and public skill-building courses that enhance individual and team productivity: interpersonal communication, collaboration, influence, business writing, presentations, and project management. Course curricula are tailored to meet the needs of an organization and can address relevant issues such as "Cross-Functional Collaboration and Influence" in a hybrid business environment and "Be a Trusted Advisor."
ETA courses, provided by a global team of 60 subject-matter expert instructors, are offered throughout the USA, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India, and are available in multiple languages. ETA partners with companies to customize training to meet their learning objectives to ensure optimal impact and results.
"Over our 20 years, ETA has helped thousands of technical professionals improve their management and leadership skills," said Sue Smith, ETA's Founder and CEO. "The success of our tech clients, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Synopsys, is the best testament to the value we bring to the industry."
"Effective Training Associates delivers management skills to our growing team and has become an integral part of the talent development organization," said Darryl Carson, Senior Manager of Learning & Organizational Development at Maxim Integrated in San Jose, CA. "Having a partner that can deliver virtual sessions as well as live instructor-led programs has allowed us to reach our employees at anytime, anywhere in the world, with relevant content that is immediately applicable."
In addition to its new website, ETA can be accessed via the company's LinkedIn page.
About Effective Training Associates
Formed in 1986, Effective Training Associates, Inc. (ETA), is a certified Woman-Owned Business. Headquartered in San Jose, California, ETA is a global leader in skills development training for technical professionals, including managers, engineers, scientists, and project managers. These professionals are typically highly astute in technical matters, but their education has not included development of interpersonal communication, team collaboration, project management, and other skills essential to a productive workplace.
For more information:
Phone: 1+ 408-441-8881 | Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.effectivetraining.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/effectivetraining/
Contact: Michael Galvin, Galvin and Associates
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (408) 218-9335
SOURCE Effective Training Associates
