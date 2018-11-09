Premier Tech Invests in One of Its American Plants

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech owes its business and manufacturing leadership to its commitment to operational excellence and to the advanced manufacturing technologies used in its plants around the world. Today, the company is pleased to announce a brand new modernization initiative for its Horticulture and Agriculture Group plant in Mattaponi, Virginia, in the United States.

When Premier Tech acquired the facility in 2016, the company undertook major improvements right away to meet its high standards for occupational health and safety and for productivity. Nearly USD 2.5 million was invested in the project, creating nine new jobs in addition to the existing eight.

Now the company wants to take it even further and increase the manufacturing capacity of the plant for the professional horticultural market in the United States. To this end, Premier Tech will inject an additional USD 1.89 million. As well as quadrupling the volume of raw materials sourced from local partners, this new strategic initiative will create twenty additional jobs over the next three years.

During a press conference held at Premier Tech Horticulture's plant in Mattaponi, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the King and Queen County Economic Development Authority, the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, and the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund would contribute financial support to the tune of USD 75,000 each. This is in addition to a USD 12,000 subsidy from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and a sales tax exemption on the purchase of production equipment. Total financial support is estimated at over USD 300,000 for a project that will cost USD 1.89 million.

"Premier Tech has always made it a priority to keep moving forward, by improving and by strengthening our ability to perform well so we can be successful in our markets and secure our future," said Bernard Bélanger, chairman of the board and CEO. "But above all, we want to better serve our clients and help them achieve success, too. This initiative is one more step in that direction, reaffirming Premier Tech's long-term commitment to streamlining our technology and our manufacturing activities."

About Premier Tech

Premier Tech has been growing its leadership position globally for 95 years, driven by the collective power of its 4,500 team members in 26 countries. Leveraging its human capital as well as a deeply rooted culture revolving around innovation and excellence, Premier Tech focuses its efforts in three core industries: Horticulture and Agriculture – greenhouse production, agriculture, and lawn and garden; Industrial Equipment – rigid and flexible packaging, material handling, and palletizing; and Environmental Technologies – wastewater treatment and rainwater harvesting. Committed to the long-term success of its clients, Premier Tech today records sales of almost CAD 800 million, backed by strong manufacturing and commercial expertise, a far-reaching entrepreneurial approach, and a quarter century-long track record of solid growth. For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and twitter.com/_premiertech

