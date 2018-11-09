Premier Tech Partners to Better Serve the North-American Agricultural Market

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech and its Industrial Equipment Group are proud to announce the partnership between Prairie Engineering ­– a Premier Tech company – and Petkus. These two well established companies in the seed, feed and grain industry share a common goal of enhancing client experience by offering innovative solutions with commitment at heart.

Established in Germany since 1852, Petkus develops, designs, and manufactures in house seed and grain technological concepts. Consistent with Premier Tech's strategic vision, this business relationship will allow it to better serve the North-American agricultural market with equipment worthy of the 4.0 Industry.

Through this partnership, Prairie Engineering – a Premier Tech company – becomes the exclusive distributor of Petkus seed and grain technologies in the United States and Canada. Clients of the agricultural field will gain access to a variety of conditioning equipment including sorting equipment, cleaners, gravity tables and chemical treating while continuing to rely on Prairie Engineering's proven expertise in the field.

In addition to distributing Petkus state-of-the-art equipment, Prairie Engineering will oversee service, preventive maintenance and parts for the Petkus North-American client base.

"At Premier Tech, we have developed a deep, day-to-day understanding of our clients' real issues and of the markets we operate in to ensure that our commercial offers are relevant. And this partnership comes directly from this philosophy – two companies that are forward thinking coming together to help their clients win with innovative engineering technologies", said Jean Bélanger, president and chief operating officer.

Premier Tech has been growing its leadership position globally for more than 95 years, driven by the collective power of its 4 500 team members in 26 countries. Leveraging its human capital as well as a deeply rooted Culture revolving around innovation and excellence, Premier Tech focuses its efforts in three core industries: Horticulture and Agriculture, Industrial Equipment, and Environmental Technologies. Committed to the long-term success of its clients, Premier Tech today records sales of about 800 million dollars, backed by a strong manufacturing and commercial expertise, a far-reaching entrepreneurial approach and a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth. To learn more about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and twitter.com/_PremierTech.

