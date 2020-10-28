Premiere Digital Expands Growth Team and Welcomes Industry Expert Andrew Buck as Exec. Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere Digital, the media services, distribution and technology solutions company announced today that Andrew Buck has joined the organization as Exec. VP, based in Toronto. In his role, Buck will be responsible for expanding the company's distribution services and SaaS tools on a global level. With an emphasis on data-driven, efficient supply chain solutions, Andrew will grow Premiere's presence and strengthen strategic alliances so that content providers and platforms alike can seamlessly deliver and monetize content in the global market. He is reporting to Michele Edelman, Head of Growth, who is responsible for the company's mission and vision as well as positioning the company for the future of digital distribution and media services.

Most recently, Buck was CEO of Toronto & Los Angeles based Juice Worldwide - a company he co-founded in 2004 to focus on the digital distribution of film, TV and music content across the world's top OTT platforms. As CEO for nearly 16 years, Buck was involved in all aspects of the company, from business development to sales and marketing, resulting in its 2015 acquisition by Los Angeles based Vubiquity, and then again in 2018 by Amdocs. As part of the newly formed Amdocs Media Division, Buck continued on as CEO of Juice until 2020. As a Toronto native with a honed business acumen around the Canadian market, he is well-positioned to introduce Premiere Digital into the market and drive visibility of STOREFRONT™, a SaaS tool that provides monitoring to both content owners and digital retailers around content avail management. STOREFRONT™ is also the company's flagship platform for managing global content.

"Having a world-class team to expand our products and services is top priority," said Michele Edelman, Head of Growth, Premiere Digital. "I could not be happier to have Andrew on the team as he brings a wealth of industry knowledge & relationships. As our company continues to hit a high note, continuing to expand our presence was critical and Andrew checked all the boxes."

Over the last few months, Premiere has announced a number of expansion plans. In addition to hiring Buck, the company announced the acquisition of Stamford, CT based CMI and has established a presence in London with the addition of former Sony Pictures Exec, Abigail Hughes, VP of Growth, EMEA. These initiatives support the global expansion of channels, SaaS solutions and servicing for Premiere's growing roster of international customers. In joining this group of seasoned professionals, Buck will help position Premiere Digital to achieve an unprecedented global reach for the company.

About Premiere Digital

Premiere Digital is a media services, distribution and technology solutions company based in Los Angeles, California, and Bangalore, India. Premiere is a leader in cloud-based digital asset delivery and content optimization solutions for clients in the Media & Entertainment industry. They offer services that enable content ingestion, preparation, management, and delivery/distribution of media assets to all digital platforms, including the latest workflows in UHD and HDR for video, audio, image, closed caption or subtitle files. Furthermore, Premiere has "smart" software tools and custom software solutions for use in the digital supply chain distribution space from ordering to consumer storefronts for tracking of enhanced monetization. Additional information on Premiere can be found at premieredigital.com.

