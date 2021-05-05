Premiere Digital Expands Servicing Capabilities at East Coast Facility in Stamford, CT

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere Digital, media services, distribution and aggregation and SaaS technology solutions company, announced today the expansion of its facilities to include Stamford, CT. This expansion follows Premiere's 2020 announcement of the acquisition of CMI Media Management ("CMI"), a leading media provisioning company in Inflight Entertainment ("IFE") and the build-out of their location.

In order to provide better solutions for both new and existing clients, Premiere has established more streamlined operations globally with Stamford, CT, adding to the media stalwart's existing facilities in Los Angeles, CA, and Bangalore, India. Stamford will augment Premiere's comprehensive end-to-end business model with an increased technical operations staff that is ramping up to grow significantly.

As the company grows to accommodate a rapidly evolving digital entertainment industry, the Stamford-based facility will continue to focus on IFE, while scaling Premiere's media servicing and distribution operations with an emphasis on HDR servicing. Its east coast location also enables the company to be more accessible to its global clientele, providing reliable support for existing workflows.

The facility's transition will be under the guidance of Elizabeth Archer, Director of Mastering, who re-located from the Los Angeles office and reports directly to the COO, AJ Sauer. Archer is responsible for building the foundation of the facility's operations and integrating its systems with Los Angeles's processes and technologies.

"In this era of shrinking content exploitation windows and global expansion, turnaround times are measured in hours, not days or weeks, so it's important that we have a distributed workforce and operations that chase the sun," states AJ Sauer, COO, Premiere Digital. "By adding Stamford to our existing facility locations in Los Angeles and Bangalore, we can increase efficiencies in our workflows and better meet our clients' global digital supply chain needs."

Establishing an additional location intended to mimic the headquarter operations creates an opportunity for Premiere to enhance its digital supply chain and expand its global footprint with increased efficiency and deliveries.

Premiere Digital is a media services, distribution and technology solutions company based in Los Angeles, California, and Bangalore, India. Premiere is a leader in cloud-based digital asset delivery and content optimization solutions for clients in the Media & Entertainment industry. They offer services that enable content ingestion, preparation, management, and delivery/distribution of media assets to all digital platforms, including the latest workflows in UHD and HDR for video, audio, image, closed caption or subtitle files. Furthermore, Premiere has "smart" software tools and custom software solutions for use in the digital supply chain distribution space from ordering to consumer storefronts for tracking of enhanced monetization. Additional information on Premiere can be found at premieredigital.com.

