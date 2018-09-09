Premiere of Irene 9-9 International True Love Day at the UN HQ

Mr. Kou Manyuen, Chairman of Goldian Group, is the founder of the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day. Filled with emotion and exhilaration, Mr. Kou explained why he initiated this festival in a speech he delivered. The existence of the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day, he said, is to advocate for "mutual love for family happiness, fraternal love for social harmony and great love for world peace" on the global arena. He also said that it was of great and profound significance that the festival had entered the United Nations, especially to every individual who followed and supported the True Love Day.

President Bhatnagar has long been a friend of the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day, who once acclaimed it as 'Nobel-like effort and contribution'. He came to the UN HQ again this year to celebrate the day, dived into profound discussion and shared his notion concerning true love. "Sometimes I wonder, can true love really be defined? Does its meaning change with mental state or situations...True Love, as I understand is compassion, selflessness, experiencing and sharing other's joys and sufferings, valuing relationships, being considerate, kind, humble and all such behaviours which treat all living beings with respect and passionate affection," he said.

At the end of his speech, President Bhatnagar said passionately that "standing here, at the headquarters of the United Nations, I feel that we need to describe 'True Love' in its widest possible definition which should embrace the whole of humanity, the planet earth, something which is impersonal, selfless, based on truth, justice and compassion."

A letter of congratulations on the convocation of Irene 9-9 International True Love Day from Grace Meng, Member of Congress of the USA, was also sent.

True Love and Humanities in Radiance with the UN

Initiated by Goldian Group, the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day, to be held on 9 September on an annual basis, is the first global festival that commemorates true love and humanities. In order to further convey the message of true love, three humanistic and artistic treasures were designed by Goldian Group - Haimalong, which symbolizes "True Love, Tolerance and Wisdom"; Haimafeng, which denotes "True Love, Integrity and Respect"; as well as Peace Irene, which represents "Peace, Harmony and Happiness." On the occasion of this grand ceremony, the three treasures, as the carrier of true love, were exhibited in the UN for the first time, along with the debut of a "9-9 True Love" music box. The music box was custom-made by a Swiss national brand who ingeniously integrated the elements of Haimalong, Haimafeng and Peace Irene into it.

A great surprise in the ceremony was the Peace Irene that "came to life". By means of modern technology, Peace Irene embarked on an interesting conversation with the host. The premiere of the visualization of Peace Irene via Humanities Intelligence at the UN demonstrated the perfect combination between high-end advanced technology, true love and humanities. Vividly presented on the screen, not only did Peace Irene vigorously interact with the audience, she also responded to many questions concerning true love. "True love is not for one day, but for 365 days," as she appealed in the ceremony.

(Microfilm of True Love)

The ceremony also witnessed the premiere of the theme movie True Love, which is about the adoption of an Indonesian girl who lost her family in a shipwreck by an interracial couple based in Shanghai. The scene in which the mother and the orphan hugged tightly tugged at the heartstrings of the guests present; some were even moved to tears.

Mr. Gao Xiaosong, a famous music producer, has customized a theme song for Peace Irene, "True Love for Life", which was performed by Irene herself at the end the ceremony. The advanced technology and the power of true love coalesced to create the climax of the entire ceremony.

Messages on True Love and Humanities from Scholars and Professors

At the premiere of the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day at the UN HQ, H.E. Mr. Dhirendra Bhatnagar, President of WFUCA, UN officials, scholars and professors from Harvard University, Columbia University, and University of Calgary gathered together, in celebration of true love and humanities.

Patricia Albjerg Graham Professor and former Dean of Harvard Graduate School of Education, Ms. Catherine E. Snow, is a prestigious and world-renowned scholar in early childhood education. From the perspective of children, she proposed that we should focus on what we adults could learn from children, not just what we could teach them. She also shared her views on peace and true love from different dimensions, which aroused heated discussion among the guests.

Roy E. Larsen Professor from Harvard University, Robert L. Selman, specializes in human development and education. He reviewed the legendary love story between General Claire Lee Chennault, leader of the American Flying Tigers, and Ms. Anna Chan Chennault, leader of overseas Chinese. They shared their belief in world peace and true love. Their story is also one the reasons why Mr. Kou Manyuen initiated the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day.

Mr. He Yong, PhD from Columbia University, leader of the UN projects in China and former leader of the UN Chinese Group, made a speech on true love from the perspective of anthropology. He said that life was not just about books, thoughts or languages - it was all about practice. The Irene 9-9 International True Love Day raised a question to every individual: who are you and what should you do? Along with a series of questions that went directly into the heart, the audience was buried in deep thought and started to examine the essence of true love.

Mr. Janaka Ruwanpura, Vice Provost of the University of Calgary, as well as Ms. Zhao Xu, professor of the University of Calgary and director of the research on "Chinese Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing", introduced the exploration and practice of the University of Calgary in humanities and education. They made the appeal that it was high time to reapply meaning and value to education and teach children to accept and love themselves so that they could find true love from a meaningful and valuable life.

Just as the scholars and professors were exchanging their views on true love and humanities at the UN HQ, in another world-renowned landmark of New York, Times Square, true love was also all around. On one of the huge screens of Times Square, the clip in which Peace Irene was making the gesture of true love kept scrolling. Tourists from all over the world were attracted by this scene; some even followed suit and made the gesture of 9-9 true love.

True love is the brightest light in everyone's heart. Due to the greatness of true love, the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day was well-received by the public. Due to the power of true love, the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day entered the UN HQ among rounds of applause. Goldian Group is committed to conveying the concept of humanities so that more people can speak for love from the bottom of their hearts and radiate rays of true love and humanities with the world at large. Goldian Group extends its invitation to every single person on the planet to join us in celebrating the Irene 9-9 International True Love Day, with a view to spreading true love to every corner of the world.

SOURCE Goldian Group