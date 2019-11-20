Premiere of "The Profit" Takes Heartfelt Spin, Intros DirectMail.io Small Business Marketing Platform Launch

MANDEVILLE, La., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directmail.io is excited to announce its role on CNBC's "The Profit" in the November 5, 2019 season premiere episode. Demonstrating the compassion of its host, Marcus Lemonis, the latest episode features Dante's Italian Cuisine, a project Lemonis is not currently investing in, but is passionate about its success due to the heartwarming story behind its inception.

Mike Paine and Shawn Burst from DirectMail.io discussing the marketing strategy for Dante's Italian Restaurant with Dante Alario, Denise Giorno, and Marcus Lemonis.

Lemonis chose a different direction with the premiere episode, deviating from the show's typical format to feature Dante's. The restaurant was started by a New Jersey family as a dedication to a mother lost in the World Trade Center on 9/11, using the insurance proceeds to fund the startup. To help the restaurant and its owners forge a new path to drive audience and revenue growth, DirectMail.io's Shawn Burst and Mike Paine brought their proven platform in a customized pitch designed as a trusted conversation.

"We were asked to be a part of the show four days before filming, so we immediately knew we needed to find an easy way to represent DirectMail.io with a marketing solution that would make sense to Dante's," said Burst, CEO for DirectMail.io. "We knew it could potentially be a huge opportunity for our company to be associated with the show and Marcus. Our goal was to create a strategy we thought would work well for Dante's, while representing our mission to provide the best possible marketing software that allows the entrepreneur spirit to live freely."

DirectMail.io is leveraging the same success they have had in working with other key brands, including some that Marcus owns directly. The platform consistently provides seamless marketing solutions that expand audience reach, streamline the message, and ultimately drive sales. The approach has such strong success, DirectMail.io is now launching their platform on a smaller scale, providing access for smaller operations that previously didn't have the time or the resources to enable the omnichannel marketing experience, enabling enterprise-level marketing empowerment designed with the small business in mind.

"Our goal when we started was to create a marketing platform that took minimal time and resources so that a business owner could maximize their marketing potential with minimal effort," said Paine, DirectMail.io's CMO. "People become entrepreneurs based on what they are passionate about ... many times the minutiae of marketing gets in the way, but it's necessary to the success of the business."

DirectMail.io is leveraging its appearance on "The Profit" as an opportunity to expand its portfolio to include a small business marketing offering. By focusing on simplification of its enterprise platform, the company plans to deliver a turnkey marketing solution that allows even the smallest of businesses access to tools that were once only available to the enterprise. Smaller operations interested in the platform can sign up at www.directmail.io for an opportunity to be selected as a member of the company's pilot program.

About DirectMail.io

With more than 15,000 campaigns, 500 million PURLS created, and more than 11 million leads generated, DirectMail.io is the trusted provider of services for familiar brands such as Chevrolet, Chick-Fil-A, Stein Mart, and many other big brands. They offer an integrated Omnichannel Marketing Program, as well as a range of services from enhanced direct mail experiences to live call center and SMS solutions to social media campaign strategies. DirectMail.io is the go-to agency for improved marketing campaigns.

CONTACT:

Mike Paine, CMO

DirectMail.io

985.626.4449

229610@email4pr.com

137 Girod Street

Suite G

Mandeville, LA 70448

SOURCE DirectMail.io

Related Links

http://www.directmail.io

