Premiere: THOMAS SABO Designs Its First Eyewear Collection

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation at THOMAS SABO: For the first time, the international jewellery and watch brand is realising its unmistakable DNA in its own eyewear line.

Defined by unique designs, high manufacturing quality and supreme comfort, the brand transforms classic eyewear models into expressive statements. The collection includes 16 models of sunglasses in 48 colours with an additional 12 models with polarised lenses and four eyewear chains for the launch.

The eyewear is characterised by a special feel for iconic details and creations made of metal within six superordinate lines. Their look stands for an en-vogue metal-acetate mix, self-confident oversized styles, extraordinary all-one-colour looks and colour nuances inspired by precious stones. The design codes of the THOMAS SABO Sterling Silver Jewellery Collection are reflected in the models by well-known motifs such as skulls.

The THOMAS SABO Eyewear Collection will be available in selected THOMAS SABO shops, shop-in-shops, in the online shop at www.thomassabo.com and from selected specialist retailers from the beginning of May 2019.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. At its headquarters, THOMAS SABO employs a staff of around 500. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

