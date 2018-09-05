Premise Data Selected by the City of Waco, Texas to Gather Real-Time Resident Sentiment for Data-Driven City Management

The City is interested in gauging public sentiment to inform its operations, including the Prosper Waco initiatives aimed at measurably improving health, education, and financial security for all members of the community. Data collected will be used to identify and quantify community challenges, establish measurable goals, and monitor progress against those goals.

Already, hundreds of network contributors have installed the Premise app (available on Android and Apple smartphone devices) and in just the first month have collectively produced over 2,000 submissions in the form of survey questions, completion of tasks throughout the City, and by taking pictures to report issues such as potholes, park conditions, and littering. Geolocation technology allows Premise to assign tasks to collect information at precise locations or to follow predetermined paths as they complete assignments.

"We want to hear directly from our community about the issues and concerns that affect their daily lives. What better way to engage people than on the mobile devices they carry from home, to work and school, and to recreational activities throughout the City?" commented John Kinnaird, Councilmember of the City of Waco.

"Local Governments are finding novel ways to use mobile technology to interact with and engage their residents and visitors. Leaders like Waco, are at the forefront of a civic data revolution that promises to speed up the pace of innovation and responsiveness of cities in this new era," said Maury Blackman, President and CEO of Premise Data. "Our direct-observation approach to data collection, which we call 'ground truth,' is well suited to delivering on the evolving information needs of growing cities."

About Premise:

Premise is a data and analytics platform that empowers decision makers with real-time, actionable insights. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground contributors with industry leading data science and machine learning Premise is 'The Source of Ground Truth.' Premise is backed by $67M from the world's most creative and disruptive investors, including Valor Equity Partners, Social Capital, Google Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz. Premise is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Washington, D.C., Seattle, WA and Portland, OR. Find more information at www.premise.com.

Contact Premise to learn more

About the City of Waco:

Located in the Heart of Texas, Waco is home to over 135,000 residents located in the middle of one of the most economically vibrant areas of the country. Founded in 1849 by the Huaco Indians, Waco is the county seat of McLennan County, and is the birthplace of Dr Pepper, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Contact:

Allen Chen, Premise Media Relations

(415) 813-5464

press@premise.com

SOURCE Premise Data

Related Links

https://www.premise.com

