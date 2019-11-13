Premise Health Expands National Nearsite Presence

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the nation's leading direct health care company, has opened two, state-of-the-art nearsite wellness centers in Brentwood, Tennessee and Plano, Texas, enabling employers in the local markets to provide easy access to high-quality health care for their employees and dependents.

The flagship location in Brentwood is proximate to the company's headquarters, while the Plano center will serve the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area, one of the most expensive health care markets in the country. The Health Care Cost Institute found health care prices in DFW are outpacing costs in 85 percent of the 112 metro areas included in its analysis. As the first of several locations planned for the DFW area, the Plano nearsite center will aim to solve these problems through a high-quality, proactive approach to health care.

Both wellness centers offer comprehensive primary care services, including preventive exams, chronic condition management, biometric screenings, acute and urgent care, specialist and referral management, women's health, and virtual care. The Brentwood location also offers pharmacy services, occupational health, fitness, wellness coaching, and massage.

"Nearsite centers allow us to deliver greater value to our clients, members, and their families by bringing care closer to where they live, work, and play," said Premise president Jami Doucette. "Specifically, we have a unique opportunity to drive significant value for dependents who may be unable to access onsite wellness centers either because the employer campus is far from home or the onsite center is behind security, and we look forward to seeing the positive health impact these centers will have on local populations."

Most nearsite centers are shared among multiple employers and are dedicated to making primary care more accessible to employees and their families. These centers provide a comprehensive care solution for employers with geographically dispersed populations. Nearsite is a core component of Premise's integrated access model, which also includes onsite and virtual care. Premise currently has nearsite wellness centers in 14 different markets across the country, with plans to expand moving into 2020.

The Brentwood and Plano locations will serve as models for future openings. Both are now accepting new member organizations. To learn more about Premise's approach to nearsite care, click here.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.

Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.

For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com .

