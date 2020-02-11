Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent market study published on the premium A2P and P2A messaging market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and an opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to premium A2P and P2A messaging and its properties is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The premium A2P and P2A messaging market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the value analysis for the global premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical premium A2P and P2A messaging market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

Based on application, the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is segmented into inquiry and search related services, customer relationship management services, authentication services, promotional and marketing services, notifications and alerts, voting and entertainment, pushed content services, interactive messages, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market and market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 08 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Traffic

Based on traffic, the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is segmented into national and international. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market.



Chapter 09 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Tools

Based on tools, the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is segmented into cloud API messaging platforms and traditional and managed messaging services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market and market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 10 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End User

Based on end user, the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment (gaming), travel and transportation, retail and e-Commerce, healthcare, government, utilities and logistics, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market.



Chapter 11 – Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries.



Chapter 12 – North America Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America premium A2P and P2A messaging market, along with a country-wise assessment including U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on component, end user, and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 14 – Western Europe Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – Eastern Europe Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of the Eastern Europe.



Chapter 16 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in APEJ by focusing on China, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and the Rest of APEJ. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in APEJ.



Chapter 17 – Japan Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in Japan.



Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as Israel, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 19 – GCC Countries Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in GCC Countries by focusing on Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the premium A2P and P2A messaging market in GCC Countries.



Chapter 20 – 21. Emerging Countries Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the premium A2P and P2A messaging market is anticipated to grow in major emerging countries such as Argentina, Chile, and India during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.



Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Tata Communications Ltd., Nexmo, Syniverse, AT&T, CLX Communications, TWILIO INC., Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Enghouse Networks, Vodafone, OpenMarket, Mavenir, Infobip, mGage, Link Mobility, Messagebird, Messente, Route Mobile, GMS, Interop tech, Openmind Networks, Tyntec, Tecomsa-LTD, MSG91, Kaleyra, and Mitto.



Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market report.



Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the premium A2P and P2A messaging market.



