Premium cosmetics market to grow by 8.22% Y-O-Y in 2023: Increased demand for premium skincare products will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cosmetics market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography
In 2017, the premium cosmetics market was valued at USD 75,452.32 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 24,771.00 million. The premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 55,503.21 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9% according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Amway Corp. - The company offers a complete range of Premium Cosmetics products.
- Beiersdorf AG - The company offers a full portfolio of skincare and premium cosmetics products.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers a complete range of premium cosmetics products in their beauty and care segment.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd. - The company offers products such as eye care, lip care, moisturizer, sunscreens, sets and travel, men grooming products, and makeup.
Premium cosmetics market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increased demand for premium skincare products
- Rise in sales of premium cosmetics through e-commerce
- Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
KEY challenges –
- Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions
- Availability of counterfeit brands
- Stringent regulations in product formulations, labeling, and packaging for skincare, sun care, and baby care products
The premium cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this premium cosmetics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the premium cosmetics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the premium cosmetics market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium cosmetics market vendors
|
Premium Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 55503.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.22
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, and Unilever PLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Amway Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Beiersdorf AG
- Exhibit 123: Beiersdorf AG - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Beiersdorf AG - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 CHANEL Ltd
- Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: CHANEL Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: CHANEL Ltd - Segment focus
- 12.6 Coty Inc
- Exhibit 132: Coty Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Coty Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Coty Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Coty Inc - Segment focus
- 12.7 Groupe Clarins
- Exhibit 136: Groupe Clarins - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings
- 12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 139: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.9 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.10 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 153: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 154: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 156: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 158: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 159: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 161: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA
- Exhibit 163: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.
- Exhibit 168: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 The Estee Lauder Co Inc
- Exhibit 175: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 176: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 178: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co
- Exhibit 179: The Procter and Gamble Co - Overview
- Exhibit 180: The Procter and Gamble Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: The Procter and Gamble Co - Key news
- Exhibit 182: The Procter and Gamble Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: The Procter and Gamble Co - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 189: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
