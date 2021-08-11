Premium Denim Jeans Market | Innovative Product Designs to Influence Market Growth | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the premium denim jeans market, and it is expected to grow by USD 3.53 billion during 2020-2024. As per the report, the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the innovative product designs will offer immense growth opportunities, fierce competition in the apparel industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Premium Denim Jeans Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Women
- Men
- Children
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our premium denim jeans market report covers the following areas:
- Premium Denim Jeans Market size
- Premium Denim Jeans Market trends
- Premium Denim Jeans Market industry analysis
- Premium Denim Jeans Market five forces analysis
- Premium Denim Jeans Market competitive landscape
This study identifies the increasing preference for high-end and premium designer labels as one of the prime reasons driving the premium denim jeans market growth during the next few years.
Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Premium Denim Jeans Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Premium Denim Jeans Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist premium denim jeans market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the premium denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the premium denim jeans market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premium denim jeans market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- BESTSELLER AS
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Giorgio Armani Spa
- Kering SA
- Kontoor Brands Inc.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- PVH Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
