Premium Denim Jeans Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Premium Denim Jeans Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is the innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.

Premium Denim Jeans Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution channel (offline and online).

The premium denim jeans market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Premium Denim Jeans Market Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by Geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for premium denim jeans in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions.

The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The premium denim jeans market report offers information on several market vendors, including-

34 Heritage

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

BESTSELLER AS

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Giorgio Armani Spa

Kontoor Brands Inc.

Levi Strauss and Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market.

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

