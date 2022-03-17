Premium Denim Jeans Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

Mar 17, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premium Denim Jeans Market value is set to grow by USD 9.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:
One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is the innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.
The market is segmented by End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution channel (offline and online).
The premium denim jeans market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.
The market is segmented by Geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for premium denim jeans in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions.
The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The premium denim jeans market report offers information on several market vendors, including-
- 34 Heritage
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- BESTSELLER AS
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Giorgio Armani Spa
- Kontoor Brands Inc.
- Levi Strauss and Co.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- PVH Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market.
|
Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.06 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.60
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
