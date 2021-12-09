Premium Fitness Club MOVATI Athletic Selects ABC Fitness Solutions for Enterprise Mobile App

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness industry has responded to changing consumer demands for integrated digital training solutions that provide flexibility and expertise on demand. Clubs are pursuing virtual programming with equal vigor to in-club activities and using technology to help them deliver in a way that is seamless and on-brand – no matter where members are or what they are doing.

Providing an enhanced member experience is top of mind for MOVATI Athletic, and ABC's IGNITE Engagement was the right technology to expand MOVATI's personal training online services to provide a fitness experience beyond the club that fits their clientele lifestyle and expectations. IGNITE Engagement, one of six modules in ABC's next generation fitness club management solution, is an integrated mobile app for gym members that pairs administrative functionality like scheduling, check-in, payments and booking with social and programmatic experiences like one-on-one personal training, virtual classes and habits coaching.

Recently ABC Fitness Solutions expanded the capabilities of IGNITE Engagement to include Meal Tracker, a feature that allows members to track what they are eating and share it with trainers for nutritional guidance and support. Meals and snacks can be added to Meal Tracker by searching for food in a robust database, scanning a barcode to instantly add nutritional information, or taking a photo to provide a visual representation of actual portion sizes. In October, MOVATI's members added 584 meals, enabling trainers with a complete view into a critical component of any exercise program.

By partnering with ABC, MOVATI has built a long-term client engagement solution that will serve them throughout the pandemic and well beyond.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with ABC to take our digital client engagement to the next level," says Chuck Kelly, President and CEO of MOVATI Athletic. "This partnership offers a new way of looking at personal training solutions and providing flexible, engaging member experiences."

With the new partnership, MOVATI's personal training solutions are accessible by their members 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With IGNITE Engagement, MOVATI members stay engaged in their fitness journeys and stay in close contact with their coaches—regardless of where they are. And for MOVATI, they can continue to provide a fitness experience to help their members stay fit and achieve their health and wellness goals.

"MOVATI members are now equipped with a digital fitness experience meant to set a new standard of

excellence" says Mike Escobedo, Chief Customer Officer at ABC. "The app offers point-of-sale client imports for new contracts, automated and seamless on-demand virtual personal training program delivery, and synced appointments providing online top-tier services to members, setting up current fitness centers for long-term success."

With ABC, MOVATI has the technology they need to deliver a 360-degree approach to health and wellness for their clients—fitness, nutrition, and habits coaching – at their fingertips through mobile and Apple Watch.

About MOVATI Athletic



MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 17 locations across Ontario and a newly opened 70,000 sq ft state of the art facility in Edmonton, Alberta. From the premium equipment and spa-like amenities to an industry-leading selection of group fitness classes, MOVATI offers a full range of fitness services tailored to its members' needs. Driven by a vision to empower people's lives through fitness and health, making the communities it serves healthier and happier. MOVATI Athletic is poised for growth with new club clubs opening across Canada. Visit www.movati.com for more information. Learn more about MOVATI.



About ABC Fitness Solutions



ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 16,000 clubs and facilities in 116 countries boost financial performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional member experiences. The flagship solution suite, ABC IGNITE, simplifies the business of fitness with seamless integrations and open architecture. The six modules – Sales, Membership, Engagement, Operations, Commerce and Insights – improve all of the jobs that need to be done in a gym or health club. ABC leads the fitness industry with innovative solutions designed for usability, simplicity and scale. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

