Premium Franchise Brands Acquires Intelligent Office to Offer Smarter Solutions for Businesses

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PREMIUM FRANCHISE BRANDS (PFB), an Atlanta-based franchisor specializing in service brands and office solutions, is proud to expand its franchise portfolio with the acquisition of INTELLIGENT OFFICE (IO). A key player in the virtual office movement, IO offers tailored, turnkey solutions for businesses looking to customize elements of traditional office spaces and staffing.

Premium Franchise Brands

Revolutionizing the way businesses are run, Intelligent Office offers a la carte Intelligent Assistant services that are performed by highly trained professionals who are ready to answer calls, schedule appointments, manage calendars and handle digital communications on a flexible, on-demand basis. In addition, IO provides businesses with a prestigious address and immediate access to fully equipped office spaces and meeting rooms; all to help businesses operate at a professional level while lowering overhead to a fraction of the usual cost. "We offer the industry's most customizable professional services and work environments to fit your needs and budget," states Jake Nordquist, COO of Intelligent Office. "We're local, personalized and an extension of your team."

The acquisition includes all of IO's 59 locations throughout North America and merges IO's innovative solutions with PFB's dedication to providing unparalleled support. "The addition of Intelligent Office aligns with our core strengths at Premium Franchise Brands as well as our continued investment in brands that provide differentiated services to business," states Russ Reynolds, president and CEO, Premium Franchise Brands. "Intelligent Office has over 20 years of history and innovation and we look forward to growing the franchise materially over the next few years by investing and supporting the brand and its franchisees."

PREMIUM FRANCHISE BRANDS is an award-winning, global franchise platform. The company's premier commercial cleaning franchise brand JAN-PRO Franchising International has served the market for over 25 years and consistently ranks among the nation's fastest-growing franchise concepts. An established leader in the commercial cleaning industry, PFB now offers additional B2B services with their newest brand, Intelligent Office, a leading franchisor in the virtual office space that provides highly trained administrators, flexible service offerings and executive office suites. To learn more about Premium Franchise Brands, visit premiumfranchisebrands.com.

Media Contact:

Elaine Shin

678-336-1798

Elaine.Shin@premiumfranchisebrands.com

Related Images

io-office-space.jpeg

IO Office Space

io-office-space.jpg

IO Office Space

Related Links

Premium Franchise Brands

Intelligent Office

SOURCE Premium Franchise Brands

Related Links

http://premiumfranchisebrands.com

