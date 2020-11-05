Premium Jane CBD To Offer Huge Discounts for Upcoming Black Friday Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling CBD brand Premium Jane has announced they will offer massive sitewide discounts on their range of USA-made products during an upcoming Black Friday CBD sale. The annual promotion will begin November 25, and will extend through December 3. Products across the Premium Jane lineup will be discounted by as much as 35%, and will include free shipping.

"The entire team always looks forward to the Black Friday event," says CEO Jeff Yauck. "Even if it means our busiest time of the year -- which it always does."

The Premium Jane label has developed a reputation for offering potent, authentic USA-made products that are extracted exclusively from American-grown organic hemp. In addition to their popular full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures, the brand is receiving tremendous amounts of praise for its range of vegan CBD gummies, CBD pet products, and CBD-infused skincare products - all of which will be included in the sitewide Black Friday sale.

"A large percentage of our customer base is 'day-to-day CBD,' meaning these people literally rely on Premium Jane products daily," says Yauck. "This is the best opportunity of the year for them to stock up and save, and many of them take full advantage."

According to Yauck, the sale is also the perfect opportunity for individuals looking to give CBD as a gift for the upcoming holiday season. Premium Jane offers a wide range of products for a variety of budgets, with their CBD Bath Bombs and pet-specific CBD oils and treats being some of the most popular during the holidays.

"We always end up hearing from people that received Premium Jane as a gift," Yauck says, "and really it fills us with so much joy. When someone comes up to you and says, 'thank you guys so much for bringing CBD into my life,' really there are no words that can describe the satisfaction and happiness."

Premium Jane offers some of the most potent CBD oils on the market, including their recently-introduced 5,000mg broad-spectrum range. The brand has also recently released a new line of CBD skin care products, vegan gummies, and hemp pre-rolls - all of which will be included in the Black Friday sale.

