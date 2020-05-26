Premium Lifestyle Brand SUNFLOW Introduces Innovative Beach Chair Dedicated To Elevating Your Day In The Sun

"SUNFLOW was born out of a personal frustration that a carefree day at the beach actually required a lot of work," said Leslie Hsu, co-founder and chief creative officer of SUNFLOW. "We decided to create the best seat on the beach through a thoughtfully designed chair and the accessories needed to enjoy your day in the sun."

From a technical perspective, the hero of the collection is the brand's patented Sunrise Chair – expertly engineered for ultimate comfort and crafted with recycled material and Water-Resistant Marine Fabrics. Reclining to four positions, the Sunrise Chair is seamless to set up and easy to carry with its detachable backpack straps. Equally impressive is SUNFLOW's Sun Shade, made with UPF 50+ fabric which protects against 98% of the sun's harmful UV Rays. Constructed for you to control how much, or little, coverage you desire by finding the perfect angle for your shade, this item tucks away neatly – and flat – behind your Sunrise Chair.

"Today, Americans spend 40% of their vacation time at the beach, however, over the last 100 years there has been no real innovation in the beach category," stated Greg Besner, co-founder. "When conceptualizing SUNFLOW, we worked for more than two years to engineer the perfect chair addressing key concerns of comfort in both transportation and lounging, to protection from the sun."

Blending fashion and function, SUNFLOW's Sunrise Chair is available in 14 colors with coordinating accessories, each of which integrate into the chair itself for a seamless – and comfortable – outdoor experience.

Beyond the beach, the Sunrise Chair can take you to the pool, backyard, roof deck and so much more – with SUNFLOW, there's no limit on style and comfort.

