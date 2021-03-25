Premium Mortgage Corporation Hires Dave Gates as Chief Operating Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Mortgage Corporation has announced the addition of Dave Gates in the role of Chief Operating Officer for the upstate NY-based company. The hire looks to further bolster the company's cutting-edge technology and overall presence throughout the northeast.

Gates has been a pillar in Western New York's financial sector for 30-plus years. Since 1997, he held the executive position of Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development at HSBC Bank USA in Buffalo, where he specialized in Residential Lending and was responsible for performance, strategy, management and customer acquisition.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dave as our Chief Operating Officer and preeminent thought leader within our Sales and Operations departments," said Mike Donoghue, President of Premium Mortgage. "Dave's industry pedigree is second to none, and his addition to the team will unequivocally help bring our organization to the next level."

Along with instituting a larger range of products with higher customization and securitization, Gates, a Rochester Institute of Technology alum, will also focus on improving the company's automation and monitoring performance with investors.

"I wanted to join a mortgage company where I could build on an already successful business model, and that's what I found with Premium Mortgage," said Gates. "It's a robust organization whose sole focus is helping people achieve their dream of homeownership."

About Premium Mortgage

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Premium Mortgage Corporation serves residential real estate markets across upstate New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Since opening in 1999, the company has grown to over 200 employees and attributes its success to matching mortgage financing to individual clients' needs, while also giving excellent customer service to real estate agents in the community. For ongoing mortgage news, please visit: www.premiummortgage.com and follow Premium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Pauline Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Mortgage Corporation

Related Links

https://www.premiummortgage.com

