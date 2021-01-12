Premium Retail Services Hires Omnichannel Vet Ed Hoehn as First-Ever Vice President, Strategy & Solutions Architecture

Ed joins Premium with 20 years of retail marketing and technology experience. In his most recent role, Ed was the Chief Customer Officer of a visual communications company where he led sales, marketing and technology. Before that, he founded and led a venture-backed FinTech company after spending the first 15 years of his career in business development and client service for retail marketing agencies including BDS Marketing, Mosaic Sales Solutions and Crossmark.

"As we continue to grow and solve increasingly complex challenges for our customers, it is important for Premium to continue to invest in adding expertise to our team," said Kevin Travers, CEO of Premium. "We are excited about the experience Ed brings to the company, having created omnichannel solutions across a broad range of industry verticals."

Data, engagement technology, and supply chain are the three elements at the center of every challenge facing consumer brands and retailers today. Having the data, tools and knowledge to make the right decisions to drive consumer behavior is more challenging than ever. From personalizing the shopping experience in-store and online to helping integrate curbside or home delivery, Premium is focused on helping partners create the optimal customer experience.

Ed shared his perspective, saying, "Many brands and retailers struggle to solve these issues in today's accelerating retail environment. Premium employs proven, measured strategies and has amassed incredible talent, built enterprise technologies, and charted best practices while excelling in their legacy of people-based services. Driving it all is the desire to create tailormade solutions that drive sales for their clients."

About Premium Retail Services

Premium has been pioneering bold retail strategies, tools and technologies since 1985 with a single goal: to help our partners advance their industries and the lives of their consumers.

Experts in merchandising, brand advocacy, analysis, optimization and content creation, Premium employs a tailored approach to answering each client's unique business needs. Together with our clients, we're inventing and leading a new era in retail, moving forward by moving beyond what's expected.

Behind every decision. Premium.

Contact: Brian Cameron, EVP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Retail Services

Related Links

http://www.premiumretail.com

