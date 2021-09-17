Premium Service Brands Adds Tile Cleaning Franchise The Grout Medic To Thriving Portfolio

Multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands adds another high-value franchise to its network of home service brands. Tweet this

"Premium Service Brands' goal in acquiring The Grout Medic is to not only to add great franchise partners, but also to provide another option to existing PSB franchisees and franchise candidates interested in joining the PSB family," said Flick.

As part of Premium Service Brands' multi-brand roster, The Grout Medic franchisees will have a built-in network of potential customers and referrals. Additionally, franchisees will have the opportunity for vertical growth through the franchisor's Home.One Program, which offers prospective franchisees an incentive to acquire multiple Premium Service Brands concepts and dominate their local market through multi-brand ownership.

"We are continuing to build on our proven Premium Service Brands process, and as we integrate The Grout Medic into our system, we are confident the brand will grow with the kind of success that we have achieved with other recently acquired brands," said Courtney Spain, VP of Operations for Premium Service Brands. "We look forward to applying our best practices for operations, training, technology and marketing support to The Grout Medic, and further growing the brand on a national scale."

ABOUT PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS:

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is the leader in home services franchise opportunities. More on franchising opportunities at: https://www.premiumservicebrands.com/.

