Premium Service Brands Launches HomeOne, Gives Consumer One-Stop Source for Home Services Needs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands, the parent company of home-service franchises 360º Painting , Maid Right , ProLift Garage Doors , Renew Crew , Kitchen Wise , Handyman Pro and the recently acquired Rubbish Works , is continuing to deliver on its mission to offer a one-stop-shop for all homeowners' needs.

The franchisor recently launched the Own the Home Program , which offers prospective franchisees an incentive to sign with multiple Premium Service Brands concepts and dominate their local market through multi-brand ownership. This month, Premium Service Brands is building on that strategy with the launch of HomeOne , an innovative lead portal that allows franchisees to leverage the company's multi-brand roster and strategically target consumers across several different concepts.

For consumers, HomeOne takes out the frustration in finding trustworthy home services. HomeOne is a one-stop shop that allows homeowners and small business owners to take care of all their home improvement needs, from the leaky pipe project in the bathroom to the commercial exterior painting needs for businesses, without wasting time and stress finding and vetting separate contractors and businesses. HomeOne allows homeowners to tap into the trusted network of Premium Service Brands and guarantees them the same professional work and customer service no matter what service they need.

HomeOne will play a key role in Premium Service Brands' growth strategy — every brand acquisition the company has made in recent years was strategically designed to complement the existing multi-brand roster and serve the same target customer demographic in the home services industry.

As more people stay at home and prioritize renovation projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that home services industry is more in-demand than ever. According to a report completed by Home Advisor , home services represent a $506 billion-dollar market in the United States. Fueled by the momentum of this growing demand, PSB sold 75 territories across North America in 2020, and the system's year-over-year sales were up 35%.

Moving forward, the combination of the Own the Home Program and HomeOne will allow franchise owners to build and leverage relationships within a single market and ensure that customers' ongoing home-services needs are always met.

For more information about HomeOne, visit Home.One .

