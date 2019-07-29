PremiumMedia360 Hires Two Media Veterans For Key Client Relations Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the leading advertising data automation company that solves problems for broadcast media buyers and sellers, has hired two ad tech industry veterans, Michelle Clayton and Julie Giammattei. Clayton has been named SVP of Client Services and Julie has joined the company as Implementation Director. Both executives began their careers at Donovan Data Systems, which later merged with Mediabank to become Mediaocean.

In her new role at PremiumMedia360, Clayton will initially focus on agency relationship management. She previously served as VP, Strategic Account Director at Mediaocean, where she was managing relationships with several of the company's largest ad agency clients, including Publicis, Dentsu Aegis, Havas and IPG.

Giammattei will focus on the broadcaster side of the business. She previously served as Strategic Account Director at Mediaocean and was responsible for relationships with owned and operated station groups, local broadcasters, and long list rep firms, including Katz, ABC, NBCU, Fox Station Sales and Univision.

"We are fortunate to attract executives with the deep industry knowledge, relationships and expertise that Michelle and Julie bring to PremiumMedia360," said John Bowser, CEO, PremiumMedia360. "Their combined breadth of experience is exactly what we need to grow both sides of the business and I'm thrilled to have them on board."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360, The Advertising Data Automation Company, delivers data from some of the top TV Broadcasters and TV Networks in the USA. We offer a full breadth of solutions to the Buy Side and the Sell Side of TV advertising for automating the delivery of pure, clean data. Our Cloud based software formats, scrubs and cleans all data to seamlessly move in and out of any media management software system, creating efficiencies and driving bottom line profits for both the buy and sell sides of TV Advertising. We make any, and all, media management systems more effective, more efficient, and more productive regardless of which software system the Ad Agency uses.

CONTACT: Michelle Clayton, 415-533-5645 / michelle@premiummedia360.com

SOURCE PremiumMedia360