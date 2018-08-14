Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Screening & Testing: Global Markets, 2022
The "Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Screening and Testing Markets (by Application [Carrier Testing, Prenatal Screening, Newborn Testing, Newborn Screening], by Type [Services, Kits] by Geographic Region)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prenatal and newborn genetic screening and diagnostic testing market has already become a significant market, and it continues to grow - driven by several major factors. The number of genetic tests continues to grow.
While many discoveries have been made about the causes of genetic disorders, there remains much more to learn before many of these discoveries can be used as clinical tests - but progress is also being made on this front.
While potential causes of inherited disorders are still often evaluated on a gene by gene basis, technology advances such as chromosomal microarrays and DNA sequencing are making it possible to test panels to detect mutations associated with many different disorders in a single test.
Within the prenatal and newborn genetic screening market, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is driving the market. Much of the focus and attention in recent years has been on the emergence and growing use of complex LDTs based on technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, next generation sequencing, or other complex technology. To generate test results that were not previously possible, LDTs are being developed and used in many different applications.
A growing number of genetic tests has been made possible by advances in technology, including advances in chromosomal analysis - from traditional karyotyping to fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and then to chromosomal microarrays and next generation sequencing.
Detection of single gene mutations has been made possible with FISH and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology and is moving into even new possibilities with sequencing-based tests that can evaluate large numbers of genes simultaneously.
The introduction of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) has made it possible to perform prenatal screening of fetuses without the need for invasive procedures.
The report includes the following markets:
Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market by Market Segments, 2017-2022
- Carrier Testing
- Prenatal Testing ( inc NIPT)
- Newborn Screening
- Newborn Testing
Global Prenatal and Newborn Diagnostic Test Kit Market 2017-2022
- Chromosome Analysis
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Thrombophilia
- Others
Regional Market and Forecast
Geographically, North America is the largest market for prenatal and newborn genetic screening and diagnostic testing; but Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Ample opportunities exist for participants in the market due to the development of new technologies, changing government regulations and standards, and joint ventures and partnerships. A truly global report, the report provides market sizing and forecast for the following geographic regions.
European Market Size and Growth for Prenatal Genetic Screening and Testing Market 2017-2022
Asia Pacific Market Size and Growth for Prenatal Genetic Screening and Testing Market 2017-2022
Latin American Market Size and Growth for Prenatal Genetic Screening and Testing Market 2017-2022
Rest of World Market Size and Growth for Prenatal Genetic Screening and Testing Market 2017-2022
Scope and Methodology
The global market for prenatal and newborn genetic screening and diagnostic testing are provided in U.S. dollars for 2017 to 2022. In addition, company revenues (when reported) are provided for the previous three years. During this period, there have been considerable fluctuations in exchange rates.
For the overall market calculations, the average exchange rate for each year has been used to convert sales from other currencies to U.S. dollars. In addition, this report includes financial information on deals involving companies in the market or entering the market.
Market analyses in this report cover world markets for prenatal and newborn genetic screening and diagnostic testing markets. The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews and email correspondence were the primary method of gathering information.
For the purpose of this study, the researchers conducted interviews with industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The base year for data was 2017. Historical data was provided for the years 2015 and 2016, with forecast data provided for 2017 through 2022. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2017-2022 periods for each segment covered. The forecasted market analysis for 2017-2022 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
Companies Featured
