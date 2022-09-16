Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to record USD 230.86 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 230.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona as major market participants.

Although the increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers will offer immense growth opportunities, misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Conventional Retail Channels



Direct Selling And E-retailing

Conventional retail channels accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by frequent discounts and other promotional benefits offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets to attract customers.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The high penetration of supplement varieties and the strong awareness about prenatal vitamin supplements in countries such as the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our prenatal vitamin supplements market report covers the following areas:

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the prenatal vitamin supplements market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the prenatal vitamin supplements market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist prenatal vitamin supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the prenatal vitamin supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prenatal vitamin supplements market vendors

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 230.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Conventional retail channels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional retail channels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional retail channels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional retail channels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional retail channels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Direct selling and e-retailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Direct selling and e-retailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Direct selling and e-retailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Direct selling and e-retailing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Direct selling and e-retailing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Exhibit 98: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.6 Nestle SA

Exhibit 103: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 106: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.7 Nordic Naturals

Exhibit 108: Nordic Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 109: Nordic Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Nordic Naturals - Key offerings

10.8 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Exhibit 111: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd - Segment focus

10.9 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 115: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

10.10 The Foodstate Co

Exhibit 119: The Foodstate Co - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Foodstate Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: The Foodstate Co - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 122: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Exhibit 127: TherapeuticsMD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: TherapeuticsMD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: TherapeuticsMD Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

