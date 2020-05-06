WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Prepac-Recalls-4-Drawer-Chests-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-In-Home-Remedy-May-Be-Delayed-Due-to-COVID-19-Restrictions-Keep-Product-Away-from-Children

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Prepac 4-drawer chests

Hazard: The recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Prepac to receive a free tipover restraint kit and consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.

Consumer Contact:

Prepac Manufacturing toll-free at 877-773-7221 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.prepacmfg.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 21,000

Description:

This recall includes Prepac 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides. The recalled chests were sold in three finishes, black, oak and white. The following model numbers are included in the recall and are printed on the instruction manual:

Model Dimensions Finish BEP-3031-4 29-3/4"H x 30"W x 16"D Black BBD-3031-4 29-3/4"H x 30"W x 16"D Black OBD-3031-4 29-3/4"H x 30"W x 16"D Oak WHD-3031-4 29-3/4"H x 30"W x 16"D White

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers from April 2005 through September 2018 for about $75.

Manufacturer: Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured in: Canada

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-117

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

