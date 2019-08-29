Pre‐packaged Sandwiches Market Size Worth $18.2 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pre‐packaged sandwiches market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Rising demand for pre-packaged food among the young and millennial population due to the hectic schedule has been fueling the demand for the product across the world. In addition, sandwich is a lightweight cost-effective meal that contains all the essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and proteins. As a result, it has gained remarkable popularity among the health-conscious consumers who work in a hectic schedule.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 30.0% share of the global revenue

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2025

The HoReCa or food service application segment held the largest share of 70.9% in 2018

Vegetarian products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Pre‐packaged Sandwiches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Non-vegetarian, Vegetarian), By Application (Household, HoReCa), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pre-packaged-sandwiches-market

The non-vegetarian products dominated the market in 2018 due to its high protein content. The products are available in a wide range of variants including egg, chicken, sausage, bacon, and beef. The vegetarian products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, increasing adoption of veganism across the globe has been fueling the demand for vegetarian or plant-based products.

Food service or HoReCa held the largest market share in 2018. Majority of the restaurants keep sandwiches in their menu considering the increasing demand for the product. The household segment for pre-packaged products is anticipated to reach USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2025. Rising penetration of e-commerce in the foodservice sector is expected to accelerate the growth of the market for pre-packaged sandwiches in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2015. Increasing demand for pre-packaged food, along with a wide range of product availability in the developing countries including China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in the near future. Furthermore, increasing female participation in the workforce remains a key driving factor in this region.

Key competitors of this industry include Marks & Spencer Group plc; Greencore Group plc; Tyson Foods, Inc.; Landshire, Inc.; Norac Food; Raynor Foods; The Brunch Box; Around Noon; Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc.; and URBANeat.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pre‐packaged sandwiches market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Pre-packaged Sandwiches Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Non-vegetarian



Vegetarian

Pre-packaged Sandwiches Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Household



HoReCa

Pre-packaged Sandwiches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Asia Pacific





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.