Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027
May 28, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Prepaid Cards market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.1 Trillion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.
Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 10.2% and reach a market size of US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Closed Loop market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$77.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$68.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Closed Loop segment will reach a market size of US$93.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Prepaid Cards market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$424.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Prepaid Cards market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market
- Current & Future Analysis
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- Analysis by Segment
- Key Growth Factors
- Key Market Restraints
- Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major Market Driver
- Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Prepaid Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
- Banks Go the Prepaid Way
- Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market
- Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
- Gaining Popularity among Millennials
- Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
- Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
- New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention
- au WALLET
- Mint
- TD Go
- Access Link
- Rogers Prepaid MasterCard
- Lead Bank
- UBA Visa
- T-Mobile Visa
- Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid
- Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
- Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
- Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
- Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
- Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
- Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
- Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
- Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
- Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
- Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
- Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
- Competitive Landscape
- An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
- Program Managers
- Distribution Networks
- Reload Networks/Locations
- Card Issuing Banks
- Payment Networks
- Processors
- Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
- Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
- Challenges & Issues
- Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge
- High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
- Need for Regulatory Tabs
- Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvoflh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
