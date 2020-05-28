Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Prepaid Cards market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.1 Trillion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.



Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 10.2% and reach a market size of US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Closed Loop market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$77.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$68.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Closed Loop segment will reach a market size of US$93.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Prepaid Cards market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$424.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Prepaid Cards market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Segment

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Prepaid Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AccountNow, Inc. ( USA )

) ACE Cash Express, Inc. ( USA )

) American Express Company ( USA )

) Blackhawk Network, Inc. ( USA )

) Caxton FX Limited (UK)

Edenred S.A. ( France )

) Green Dot Corporation ( USA )

) Kaiku Finance, LLC ( USA )

) MasterCard, Inc. ( USA )

) MetaBank, Inc. ( USA )

) Mint Technology Corporation ( Canada )

) The Bancorp Bank ( USA )

) The Western Union Company ( USA )

) Travelex Group Limited (UK)

Visa, Inc. ( USA )

) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( USA )

) WEX, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention

au WALLET

Mint

TD Go

Access Link

Rogers Prepaid MasterCard

Lead Bank

UBA Visa

T-Mobile Visa

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Competitive Landscape

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Program Managers

Distribution Networks

Reload Networks/Locations

Card Issuing Banks

Payment Networks

Processors

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 154

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvoflh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

