Prepaid Wireless and MVNO Outlook 2018-2023: A Bright Future for Prepaid as it Becomes More Fully Integrated with Advanced Communications, Applications, Commerce, and Content

The "Prepaid Wireless and MVNO Outlook: Market Analysis, Vendor Market Shares, Service Provider Revenue (Voice, Data, and Apps,) and Customers by Connection Type (2G, 3G, and 4G), Globally, Regionally, and by Country 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an assessment of MVNO supporting technologies, MVNO types, and business models. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global MVNO market players by country including the type of MVNO, the hosting network, the services, and the business model.

One of the most substantial market drivers for prepaid wireless was once the credit challenged and unbanked market segment. While this is still important for prepay, there is no longer the same stigma with prepaid wireless service as global carriers offer smartphones and advanced feature phones to their customers. As in the United States with its various fees such as 9-1-1 support, global prepaid wireless users often choose prepaid over postpaid as a low-cost alternative compared to the typical burdensome extra costs of the latter.

Our extensive studies indicate a bright future for prepaid as it becomes more fully integrated with advanced communications, applications, commerce, and content. For example, we see integration with mobile commerce by way of stored value and converged services involved next generation technologies such as WebRTC as a growth area for prepaid. This is very important to global communication service providers as prepaid is otherwise a relatively steady, but fast growing sales channel.

This research evaluates the prepaid wireless market globally, regionally, and by country including technologies, solutions, and major vendors. This research also analyzes market potential by customer growth and revenue in terms of connection types and revenue contribution by voice, data, and applications respectively. It includes detailed forecasts for each area through 2023.

The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecast through 2023 such as the future of prepaid in terms of technology evolution and converging including Mobile Commerce (Stored Value, Payments, and Cryptocurrency) as well as its role in wearables, IoT, and next generation communications such as WebRTC.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jscp75/prepaid_wireless?w=5









