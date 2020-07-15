Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size Worth $9.97 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jul 15, 2020, 04:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 9.97 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. Key drivers of the market include rising R&D investments by the government and public and private companies, growing use of chromatography techniques in the food and nutraceuticals industry, and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals.
Increasing investments by the government to enhance R&D are expected to fuel demand for chromatography products during the forecast period. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), around USD 149.8 billion is spent every year on R&D by pharmaceutical entities. In addition, National Science Foundation stated that in 2016, out of the total R&D expenditure of USD 71 billion for life sciences research, universities, and colleges in U.S. accounted for USD 40,888 million.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By type, process chromatography held the largest revenue share in 2018 as it offers both precise and fast separations. Moreover, increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments by the government in the biotechnology sector are expected to propel the growth during the forecast period
- Preparative chromatography is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The products obtained from this technique can be further used in downstream processing
- By end use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries held a significant revenue share in 2018 owing to rise in R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
- North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in U.S.
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Preparative Chromatography, Process Chromatography), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/preparative-process-chromatography-market
Growing number of product and service launches by major players is also expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, GE Healthcare announced the launch of a new protein A chromatography resin. Additionally, in October 2018, Servier launched InnoPreP, a preparative chromatography service, as part of its manufacturing business. However, high cost of chromatography products is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of type, end use, and region:
- Preparative And Process Chromatography Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Preparative Chromatography
- Consumables
- Solid Supports and Reagents
- Resins
- Affinity Resins
- Ion-exchange Resins
- Size Exclusion Resins
- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
- Reversed Phase Resins
- Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins
- Columns
- Prepacked Columns
- Empty Columns
- Systems
- Liquid Chromatography Systems
- Other Chromatography Systems
- Services
- Process Chromatography
- Consumables
- Solid Supports and Reagents
- Resins
- Affinity Resins
- Ion-exchange Resins
- Size Exclusion Resins
- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
- Reversed Phase Resins
- Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins
- Columns
- Prepacked Columns
- Empty Columns
- Systems
- Services
- Preparative And Process Chromatography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food & Nutraceutical Industry
- Academic Research Laboratories
- Preparative And Process Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- List of Key Players of Preparative And Process Chromatography Market:
- GE Healthcare
- Pall Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Waters Corporation
- Novasep Holding S.A.S
- Chiral Technologies, Inc.
