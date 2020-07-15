Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size Worth $9.97 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 9.97 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. Key drivers of the market include rising R&D investments by the government and public and private companies, growing use of chromatography techniques in the food and nutraceuticals industry, and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals.

Increasing investments by the government to enhance R&D are expected to fuel demand for chromatography products during the forecast period. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), around USD 149.8 billion is spent every year on R&D by pharmaceutical entities. In addition, National Science Foundation stated that in 2016, out of the total R&D expenditure of USD 71 billion for life sciences research, universities, and colleges in U.S. accounted for USD 40,888 million.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, process chromatography held the largest revenue share in 2018 as it offers both precise and fast separations. Moreover, increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments by the government in the biotechnology sector are expected to propel the growth during the forecast period

Preparative chromatography is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The products obtained from this technique can be further used in downstream processing

By end use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries held a significant revenue share in 2018 owing to rise in R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies .

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in U.S.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Preparative Chromatography, Process Chromatography), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/preparative-process-chromatography-market

Growing number of product and service launches by major players is also expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, GE Healthcare announced the launch of a new protein A chromatography resin. Additionally, in October 2018, Servier launched InnoPreP, a preparative chromatography service, as part of its manufacturing business. However, high cost of chromatography products is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Preparative And Process Chromatography Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Preparative Chromatography



Consumables





Solid Supports and Reagents





Resins





Affinity Resins







Ion-exchange Resins







Size Exclusion Resins







Hydrophobic Interaction Resins







Reversed Phase Resins







Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins





Columns





Prepacked Columns







Empty Columns





Systems





Liquid Chromatography Systems





Other Chromatography Systems



Services



Process Chromatography



Consumables





Solid Supports and Reagents





Resins





Affinity Resins







Ion-exchange Resins







Size Exclusion Resins







Hydrophobic Interaction Resins







Reversed Phase Resins







Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins





Columns





Prepacked Columns







Empty Columns





Systems





Services

Preparative And Process Chromatography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry



Food & Nutraceutical Industry



Academic Research Laboratories

Preparative And Process Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Preparative And Process Chromatography Market:

GE Healthcare



Pall Corporation



Merck KGaA



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Shimadzu Corporation



Agilent Technologies



Waters Corporation



Novasep Holding S.A.S



Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Downstream Processing Market – A steady increase in the demand for recombinant products or drug quality has driven the adoption of downstream processing.

A steady increase in the demand for recombinant products or drug quality has driven the adoption of downstream processing. Virus Filtration Market – there is a growing demand for therapeutic biologics, which consequently propels the demand for virus filtration products for R&D and manufacturing applications.

there is a growing demand for therapeutic biologics, which consequently propels the demand for virus filtration products for R&D and manufacturing applications. Protein Detection and Quantification Market – Rising demand for protein quantification in laboratories that deal with versatile activities ranging from protein characterization to clinical diagnostic testing and drug dosing is anticipated to impact industrial growth

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.