PREPARE FOR IMPACT: Simione Healthcare Consultants Launches Analysis Tool for Patient Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) in Home Health Care

HAMDEN, Conn., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 44 percent of home health providers will see a decrease in reimbursement under the Patient Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), which will be activated in January 2020 as one of the most significant payment changes to home health care in decades. Are you one of those providers?

Simione Healthcare Consultants, the leading consulting firm dedicated to business improvement for home- and community-based care, has launched a PDGM Analysis Tool to provide a clear view of what is coming, and what agencies can do to effectively handle the specific circumstances expected in their home health organizations.

Managing Principal William J. Simione III, who has discussed home health payment reform with many national and state audiences throughout 2018, encourages all providers to start assessing the impact of PDGM now to ensure effective implementation in 2020. "Home health providers must not underestimate the potential impact of PDGM on their operations," he says. "Even in states where PDGM is expected to have a positive impact, it will not mean the same thing for every provider. We have developed the PDGM Analysis Tool and have the industry expertise to help providers sort out the details and plan ahead to keep their organizations strong in the wake of payment reform."

Simione Healthcare Consultants has taken a leading role in education and analysis for payment reform and is eager to help home health agencies prepare for successful PDGM implementation. "Our clinical and financial experts can help set a plan of action to operationalize PDGM findings with a focus on preserving revenue, strengthening the care delivery model, and growing the home health organization," Bill Simione adds.

Based on the data CMS released in the PDGM final rule, Simione Healthcare Consultants' PDGM Analysis Tool brings significantly more insight for analysis, offering:

In-depth views on the home health episode and reimbursement by:

Admission source



Admission timing



Clinical group



Episode type (LUPA)



Episode length



Nursing utilization



Therapy utilization

A breakdown of questionable encounters and the resulting reimbursement changes (Episodes with a primary diagnosis that are not classified into a clinical group under PDGM will be returned to the provider and may not qualify for reimbursement.)

Dashboards for a visual perspective on your agency's impact, including comparison to state and national benchmarks

Simione Healthcare Consultants is offering the PDGM Analysis Tool and Cost Report Data by State through an introductory offer that is available for a limited time. For more information, call 844.215.8825 and visit https://www.simione.com/resources/news-advisories/introducing-pdgm-analysis-tool-get-it-now-save

