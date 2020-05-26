Prepare Your Business for Hurricane Season at Webinar

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict an above-normal 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins June 1.

Join the U.S. Small Business Administration and partners Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and the Insurance Information Institute on June 9 for a webinar on how to help your business prepare for, respond to and recover from severe weather.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

Developing a greater awareness of risks

Business continuity planning

Having adequate insurance coverage

SBA disaster assistance

Advance preparation is key to protecting your assets and reopening your business as quickly as possible in the aftermath of a major storm.

WHAT: Webinar: "Get your Business Ready for Severe Weather—How to Prepare, Respond & Recover"



WHO: Loretta Worters, Vice President, Insurance Information Institute

Gail Moraton, Business Resiliency Manager, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

Christopher Cioffi, Commercial Lines Engineer, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

Alejandro Contreras, Director of Preparedness, Communication and Coordination, SBA Office of Disaster Assistance



WHEN: June 9, 2020 -- 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. EDT



HOW: Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2893554371505682443

The SBA provides disaster recovery assistance following a declared disaster in the form of low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/disaster .

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at IBHS.org .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Contact: [email protected]

Release Number: MA 20-22

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

