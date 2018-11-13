Prepare Your Small Business For The Holiday Shopping Season With Business Tools From Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is approaching quickly and Casio America, Inc. a leading consumer electronics manufacturer, continues to provide advanced tools that businesses rely on in order to continue running smoothly through the busy holiday shopping season. Casio's Bluetooth connected cash registers and printing calculators ensure business owners will be able to easily navigate through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and beyond.

Cash Registers

Casio's new PCR-T540 and PCR-T2500 connected cash registers were designed for businesses from medium to small and are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, giving business owners the ability to view sales remotely in order to evaluate and make instant operational decisions among various other capabilities.

Android smart phones, iOS smart phones, tablets and a variety of support tools give business owners the ability to keep tabs on real-time reporting and manage efficiency via the cloud. The CASIO CONNECT App running on Android/iOS devices allows users to easily setup and transfer program data to the cash register and execute daily X/Z reports via the Bluetooth connection. A convenient dashboard on the CASIO CONNECT App provides a quick snapshot of sales, number of transactions, and a calendar of daily historical sales, while a graph shows the daily sales for the day, last week, month or year.

In addition to Bluetooth capabilities, the new terminals boast an ergonomically-designed cabinet and pedestal with a durable metal outer frame. They are equipped with a new 10-line LCD adjustable operator display with a blue back light, a built-in thermal printer that churns out 20 lines per second, and an easy to view, pop-up swivel rear customer display. Casio's PCR-T540 and PCR-T2500 also come with a RS-232 port for a credit card terminal/scanner, one (1) cash drawer port and one (1) SD Card slot that provides the ability to save and reload programs.

Printing Calculators

For those seeking a printing calculator tool with upgraded functionality, Casio's HR-170RC provides features to help business owners manage bookkeeping long after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season has passed. With two-color printing and an easy-to-read large 12-digit display, the HR-170RC provides convenience and readability at a glance. Additionally, a built-in tax feature allows you to store a frequently-used rate and pull it up at will, slicing your calculation times by an impressive margin. Grand total function, quick correction of mis-entries, currency exchange calculations, and cost/sell/margin calculations are a few of the other features of this powerful printing calculator.

For additional information on Casio's POS and desktop calculator solutions for businesses, please visit www.Casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

