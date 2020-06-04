Preparing for the Jobs of the Future: The Coding School and MIT Physicists Are Making Quantum Computing Accessible to High School Students This Summer

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computing has the potential to change the world, transforming fields such as artificial intelligence, medicine, and cybersecurity. Despite its growing importance, quantum is rarely taught to university students, let alone high school students. MIT researchers and The Coding School are changing that by offering a first-of-its-kind virtual quantum computing camp this summer to high school and first-year university students.

The goal of the camp is for students to develop foundational knowledge of quantum physics and practical skills in quantum computation. By the end of the camp, students learn how to program a quantum computer and run quantum circuits — such as teleporting quantum information. Students globally can apply here.

The camp is led by Amir Karamlou, a graduate research fellow and instructor for MIT's Introduction to Quantum Computing. His research focuses on experimental quantum computation using superconducting qubits. Other instructors include Bharath Kannan, a PhD student researching microwave quantum optics, and Grecia Castelazo, studying Physics and Math at MIT.

"Today, we're at the dawn of a new era in computing technology. You don't need an advanced degree in physics to explore quantum computing. Over the next decade, quantum is likely to revolutionize the world in the same way the modern computer did in the mid-20th century. Students who develop knowledge in quantum now will be prepared for this world-altering technological movement," explained Karamlou.

The camp is part of a larger quantum initiative by The Coding School's codeConnects program, a leading tech education nonprofit. Fall 2020, The Coding School will offer an unprecedented year-long quantum course for high school students. The virtual course is being led by Francisca Vasconcelos, a Rhodes Scholar and MIT graduate.

The Coding School is dedicated to ensuring computer science education is accessible, supportive, and empowering. Pioneering high-quality online, live coding education since 2017, they've taught over 70,000 hours of coding instruction to students nationwide and across 40 countries.

"To ensure long-term employability and social mobility, it's critical to look forward to the tech skills of the future and prepare students with those now. Quantum computation is one of those skills. We're proud at The Coding School to be paving the way in equipping the next generation by making quantum education accessible for all," remarked Kiera Peltz, founder of The Coding School.

To ensure accessibility, scholarships are available to students with financial need and who have been significantly affected by COVID-19, including if a parent has lost a job or is an essential worker.

Besides quantum computing, The Coding School offers other virtual camps for students grades 3-12 including a TechTaster, Music+Tech, and CreativeTech. For more personalized instruction, they offer one-on-one coding lessons in 18 specialized curriculums, including AI and Cybersecurity.

