Preparing Your Child for School Sports? Don't Forget Dr. Doug's Balms

Parents Will Want the Natural Skincare Brand on Hand When the Whistle Blows This Fall

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall isn't just known for its professional competitions. It's also a time when high school sports programs get into full swing. As parents and teenagers prepare for the fun times ahead, they should equip themselves with the best first-aid and preventative health tools available. That way the fun in the sun can stay just that: fun.

Dr. Doug's Balms

Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm is a product that was born in the fires of athletic competition. Co-founder "Dr. Doug" Strobel created his original formula as a solution to deal with his own worn-out feet while competing in professional Obstacle Course Races (OCRs). Soon his friends tried the topical, too. "I got a lot of positive feedback and requests for more of my original Miracle Balm," Strobel explains, "The products evolved from there to address several different skincare concerns, including those that come with athletic competitions."

The Dr. Doug's Miracle Balms range currently includes a few different options that are ideal to have on hand during a track meet, soccer practice, or other high school athletic competition this fall:

Magnesium Balm is for addressing and reducing muscle and nerve pain. It's ideal for any young athlete managing sore muscles, cramping, or even a pinched nerve.

is for addressing and reducing muscle and nerve pain. It's ideal for any young athlete managing sore muscles, cramping, or even a pinched nerve. Miracle Balm + Clear Zinc functions as both a healer and a preventative. It helps with blisters and chafing, and the zinc even functions as a natural sunscreen. It can also protect and seal open wounds and popped blisters.

functions as both a healer and a preventative. It helps with blisters and chafing, and the zinc even functions as a natural sunscreen. It can also protect and seal open wounds and popped blisters. Recovery Balm is good to have on hand for more serious injuries. It provides natural pain relief through Arnica Montana and can help with bruising, swelling, inflammation, and knee and elbow pain. Its quick relief can even help someone play through reasonable amounts of pain.

There are many different things that go into a successful school sports career. It's easy to focus on things like equipment and uniforms. But sustained success comes to those who are foresighted, too. Dr. Doug's Balms are created for the parents and teenagers who plan ahead and want to be as ready as possible to maintain their peak physique on the field this fall.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

Contact:

Natalie Gardner

President/Co-Owner

Dr. Doug's Balms

C: 219-613-8674

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Doug's Balms