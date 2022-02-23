Prepreg Market Size to Grow by USD 2.08 Billion - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The prepreg market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increase in demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector will be influential in driving the market's growth. Steady progress toward material change in key automotive segments such as powertrain, chassis, exterior, and the interior is expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period. In addition, the wind power capacity additions will emerge as one of the key trends likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The introduction of new low-cost carbon fiber prepregs for wind energy applications is expected to lead to the manufacture of wind turbine blades that are stronger, lighter, and longer, thereby creating more energy compared with shorter blades.

However, the R&D and manufacturing costs of prepregs are high. The procedure for testing the application of such materials in sectors such as aerospace and defense is elaborate, time-consuming, and expensive as prepregs have to undergo prepregging before they can be used. Hence, prepregs are cost-prohibitive which may limit its adoption, thereby impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for Additional Highlights on Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), Application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The carbon fiber type segment held the largest prepreg market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving the dimensional stability and high fractural toughness of products than polymers. In terms of geography, North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of prepreg market. The region will contribute to 52% of the overall growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for prepreg in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional growth can be attributed to the increase in government spending in the aerospace and defense sectors in countries such as the US and the presence of key vendors.

For more insights on each contributing segment, Download Sample Report

The prepreg market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Prepreg Market Sizing

Prepreg Market Forecast

Prepreg Market Analysis

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Top Prepreg Companies Mentioned

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS

Hexcel Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Park Aerospace Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray TCAC Holding BV

Related Reports:

Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Prepreg Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS, Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Park Aerospace Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray TCAC Holding BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

*Exhibit 08: Key Finding 9

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 09 Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 11: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 13: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2020 - 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 23: Application- Market share 2020 - 2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 25: Aerospace and defense- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 27: Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 29: Automotive- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 34: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 35: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 36: Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Carbon fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.4 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 38: Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: Glass fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.5 Aramid fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 40: Aramid fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: Aramid fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.6 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 43: Customer landscape

***8. Geographic Landscape

**8.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 44: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**8.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison

**8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**8.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025(%)

**8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 54: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**8.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 56: Key leading countries

**8.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**9.1 Market drivers

*9.1.1Demand for lightweight materials in automotive sector

*9.1.2 Rising population, urbanization, and increasing power requirement

*9.1.3 High-performance composites replacing metals in key applications

**9.2 Market challenges

*9.2.1Prepregs are cost-prohibitive

*9.2.2 Technical challenges during manufacturing of prepregs

*9.2.3 Low shelf life of prepregs

*Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

**9.3 Market trends

*9.3.1 Wind power capacity additions

*9.3.2 Efforts toward making composites eco-friendly

*9.3.3 Manufacturing process modifications

***10. Vendor Landscape

**10.1 Overview

*Exhibit 59: Vendor landscape

**10.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 60: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 61: Industry Risk

***11. Vendor Analysis

**11.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 62: Vendors covered

**11.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors

**11.3 Celanese Corp.

*Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: Celanese Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 67: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

**11.4 Gurit Holding AG

*Exhibit 69: Gurit Holding AG - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus

**11.5 Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS

*Exhibit 73: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Key offerings

*Exhibit 76: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Segment focus

**11.6 Hexcel Corp.

*Exhibit 77: Hexcel Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 79: Hexcel Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 80: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 81: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

**11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

*Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

**11.8 Park Aerospace Corp.

*Exhibit 85: Park Aerospace Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 86: Park Aerospace Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 87: Park Aerospace Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 88: Park Aerospace Corp. - Key offerings

**11.9 SGL Carbon SE

*Exhibit 89: SGL Carbon SE - Overview

*Exhibit 90: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 91: SGL Carbon SE - Key news

*Exhibit 92: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 93: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus

**11.10 Solvay SA

*Exhibit 94: Solvay SA - Overview

*Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 97: Solvay SA - Segment focus

**11.11 Teijin Ltd.

*Exhibit 98: Teijin Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 99: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 100: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 101: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

**11.12 Toray TCAC Holding BV

*Exhibit 102: Toray TCAC Holding BV - Overview

*Exhibit 103: Toray TCAC Holding BV - Product and service

*Exhibit 104: Toray TCAC Holding BV - Key offerings

***12. Appendix

**12.1 Scope of the report

*12.1.1 Market definition

*12.1.2 Objectives

*12.1.3 Notes and caveats

**12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**12.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 106: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 108: Information sources

**12.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio