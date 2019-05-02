Pres. Trump's New Regs to Better Enforce Laws Protecting Conscience Rights is Welcome News, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump announced today on this National Day of Prayer new regulations through the Department of Health and Human Services that will more effectively enforce existing federal laws that protect the conscience rights of healthcare providers.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"On this National Day of Prayer, many healthcare providers have an answer to their prayers. President Trump announced today new regulations that will enforce over two-dozen federal laws so that healthcare professionals won't be forced to choose between their moral beliefs and their desire to help patients.

"President Trump's efforts reflect a long history in American constitutional law about the morality of conscience rights. Unfortunately, the previous administration had little concern for protecting the conscience rights of doctors, nurses, and residents.

"Despite current law that has protected conscience rights for over 30 years, the lack of regulations resulted in confusion and a lack of awareness within the healthcare community, leaving healthcare personnel vulnerable to discrimination and forcing them to drop their specialties at a time of healthcare scarcity. Protecting the right of all healthcare providers to make professional judgments based on moral convictions and ethical standards is foundational to federal law and is necessary to ensure that access to healthcare is not diminished, which would occur if they were forced out of their jobs because of their ethical stances.

"Today is another crucial moment in which President Trump's promises are becoming a reality. Every American should be greatly encouraged to know that they have a president who stands up for the freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs without fear of discrimination," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

