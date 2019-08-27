Presage Announces Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Phase O Studies of Novel Cancer Agents Utilizing CIVO™ Technology

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a cancer biotechnology company pioneering a new cancer drug development approach using its CIVO™ multiplexed intratumoral microdosing platform, today announced it has entered into a research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate early stage oncology targets in Phase 0 trials. Presage's CIVO platform is used to evaluate patients' unique responses to microdoses of multiple cancer drugs.

"We are pleased to announce another collaboration to expand the use of CIVO technology in Phase 0 trials," said Rich Klinghoffer, PhD, Presage CEO. "With CIVO we are able to directly evaluate responses to multiple drugs and combinations within a single tumor, providing a wealth of information much earlier in the drug development process with a goal to help reduce risk and accelerate the drug development timeline."

At Bristol-Myers Squibb we are seeking a more precise understanding of how treatments impact each patient to help inform tailored therapeutic strategies that will offer the greatest possible benefit," said Jonathan Leith, Head, Clinical Mechanisms at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "This collaboration may provide important insights about how our compounds work mechanistically in combination studies and help us bring forward more effective options for patients with cancer."

This is the third program Presage has partnered to utilize the innovative CIVO platform to investigate tumor cell and microenvironment responses to investigational agents in a Phase 0 clinical trial.

Specific terms and details regarding the collaboration are undisclosed.

About CIVO and Phase 0 Trials

To address the challenges inherent in cancer drug discovery, Presage is advancing a new approach to rapidly evaluate multiple drug candidates and enhance knowledge applicable for future trial design. Exploratory Investigational New Drug studies, also known as Phase 0 trials, allow for the evaluation of minute amounts of drugs in patients to assess pharmacodynamic effects. CIVO is a patented platform that enables intratumoral microdosing and analysis of multiple cancer agents.

About Presage

Presage Biosciences is an oncology company pioneering a new drug development approach to assess novel therapeutics and combinations directly in human tumors with its patented CIVO™ intratumoral microdosing platform. The CIVO platform is intended to enable simultaneous assessment of responses to multiple drugs or drug combinations directly in a single tumor while still in a patient's body. Presage also partners with oncology-focused pharmaceutical companies through strategic alliances to provide preclinical data to discover effective drug combinations. Presage is privately held and based in Seattle. For more information, visit www.presagebio.com.

