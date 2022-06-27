Preschool Market in India Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 957.86 Mn growth | Urban segment to have a significant share | Technavio

Jun 27, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preschool Market Size in India is growing at a CAGR of 9.57% and is expected to register a growth of USD 957.86 million between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
- The report recognizes the following as the key players in the preschool market: Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., and SHEMROCK Group of Preschools among others.
- The urban segment has a significant share in the preschool market in India.
- The market is expected to observe 6.40% YOY growth in 2022.
Key Segments
The preschool market in India is segmented by area (urban and rural) and age group (children aged 3-6 years and children aged below 3 years).
By area, the urban segment will account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The high penetration of playschools in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and the rising number of dual-income households are driving the growth of the preschool market in urban areas.
Similarly, by age group, children aged 3-6 years will exhibit high demand for preschool in India during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The preschool market in India is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing participation of women in the labor force. The availability of employment opportunities coupled with rise in female education and the rapid transition in the social mindset has significantly increased the number of working women in India. With the increasing participation of women in the labor force, the demand for preschools is increasing in the country, which is driving the growth of the market.
Although factors such as the increased cost of raising children may impede the market growth.
Vendor Landscape
The preschool market in India is fragmented due to the presence of many players offering differentiated products and services. Vendors are adopting growth strategies such as investing highly in branding, labor, technology, and CAPEX to remain competitive in the market. To make most of the future growth opportunities, the report offers an in-depth insight into the products offered by key vendors, successful growth strategies, and factors impacting the vendor landscape.
Here are some of the products offered by key vendors covered in the report.
Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a preschool program such as FirstCry intellects preschool toddlers program, which includes fine motor skills development, gross motor skills development, personal, socio-emotional skill development, and cognitive skills development.
EuroKids International Pvt Ltd.: The company offers preschool services, such as age-appropriate skill development, live classes, advanced teacher connectivity, continued brain development, active parent participation, app-integrated hands-on activity kits, social connections, and collective learning, and fun and interactive live sessions.
Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.: The company offers preschool programs, such as a toddler, pre-K, K 1, and K 2. These programs' design is based on the fundamental understanding that a child's brain undergoes extraordinary development in the first six years of life.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the preschool market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.
Preschool Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 957.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.40
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd. , Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd. , Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. , WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Education Services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling
2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating
2.2.2.3 Delivery and support
2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Support activities
2.2.5 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Area
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Urban
- Rural
Exhibit 20: Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Area
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Area
5.3 Urban - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Urban - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Urban - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Rural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Rural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Area
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Area
6. Market Segmentation by Age group
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Children aged 3 to 6 years
- Children aged below 3 years
Exhibit 27: Age group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Age group
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Age group
6.3 Children aged 3 to 6 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Children aged 3 to 6 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Children aged 3 to 6 years - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Children aged below 3 years - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Age group
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Age group
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing participation of women in the labor force
8.1.2 Increased emphasis on teacher training
8.1.3 Rising disposable income and positive economic growth
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Increased cost of raising children
8.2.2 Less focus on early childhood education
8.2.3 COVID-19 pandemic scenario in India
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Adoption of online preschool services
8.3.2 Rising trend of high-value services
8.3.3 Rising trend of corporate playschools
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 41: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 42: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 43: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 EuroKids International Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 44: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 45: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 46: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 47: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Globetrotters Kids
Exhibit 50: Globetrotters Kids - Overview
Exhibit 51: Globetrotters Kids - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Globetrotters Kids - Key offerings
10.7 SK Educations Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 53: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 54: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 56: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 SHEMROCK Group of Preschools
Exhibit 59: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Overview
Exhibit 60: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Product and service
Exhibit 61: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Key offerings
10.10 Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd.
Exhibit 65: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 Zee Learn Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Zee Learn Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Zee Learn Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Zee Learn Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 71: Zee Learn Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Zee Learn Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 74: Research Methodology
Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 76: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations
