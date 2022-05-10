Preschool Market in India Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 957.86 Mn growth | Urban segment to have a significant share

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here .

Key Segments

The preschool market in India is segmented by area (urban and rural) and age group (children aged 3-6 years and children aged below 3 years).

By area, the urban segment will account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The high penetration of playschools in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and the rising number of dual-income households are driving the growth of the preschool market in urban areas.

Similarly, by age group, children aged 3-6 years will exhibit high demand for preschool in India during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The preschool market in India is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing participation of women in the labor force. The availability of employment opportunities coupled with rise in female education and the rapid transition in the social mindset has significantly increased the number of working women in India. In addition, the Government of India is undertaking various initiatives to empower women in the workforce and reduce gender disparity. Besides, rising health expenditure, childcare costs, and inflation rate in the country are driving many women to join the labor force and support increasing household expenses. With the increasing participation of women in the labor force, the demand for preschools is increasing in the country, which is driving the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The preschool market in India is fragmented due to the presence of many players offering differentiated products and services. Vendors are adopting growth strategies such as investing highly in branding, labor, technology, and CAPEX to remain competitive in the market. To make most of the future growth opportunities, the report offers an in-depth insight into the products offered by key vendors, successful growth strategies, and factors impacting the vendor landscape.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors covered in the report.

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers preschool program such as FirstCry intellitots preschool toddlers program, which includes fine motor skills development, gross motor skills development, personal, socio emotional skill development, and cognitive skills development.

EuroKids International Pvt Ltd.: The company offers preschool services, such as age appropriate skill development, live classes, advanced teacher connectivity, continued brain development, active parent participation, app integrated hands-on activity kits, social connections and collective learning, and fun and interactive live sessions.

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.: The company offers preschool programs, such as toddler, pre K, K 1 and K 2. These programs design is based on the fundamental understanding that a child brain undergoes extraordinary development in the first six years of life.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the preschool market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Preschool Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 957.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, SK Educations Pvt Ltd., Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd., Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Area

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Urban

Rural

Exhibit 20: Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Area

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Area

5.3 Urban - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Urban - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Urban - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Rural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Rural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Area

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Area

6. Market Segmentation by Age group

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Children aged 3 to 6 years

Children aged below 3 years

Exhibit 27: Age group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Age group

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Age group

6.3 Children aged 3 to 6 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Children aged 3 to 6 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Children aged 3 to 6 years - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Children aged below 3 years - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Age group

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Age group

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing participation of women in the labor force

8.1.2 Increased emphasis on teacher training

8.1.3 Rising disposable income and positive economic growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increased cost of raising children

8.2.2 Less focus on early childhood education

8.2.3 COVID-19 pandemic scenario in India

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of online preschool services

8.3.2 Rising trend of high-value services

8.3.3 Rising trend of corporate playschools

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 41: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 EuroKids International Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 44: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 45: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 46: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Globetrotters Kids

Exhibit 50: Globetrotters Kids - Overview

Exhibit 51: Globetrotters Kids - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Globetrotters Kids - Key offerings

10.7 SK Educations Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 53: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 54: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: SK Educations Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SHEMROCK Group of Preschools

Exhibit 59: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Overview

Exhibit 60: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Product and service

Exhibit 61: SHEMROCK Group of Preschools - Key offerings

10.10 Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zee Learn Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Zee Learn Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Zee Learn Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Zee Learn Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 71: Zee Learn Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Zee Learn Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

