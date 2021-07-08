Preschool or Childcare Market in China | $ 57.59 Million growth expected during 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives |Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for sustained enrollment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

Preschool or Childcare Market in China is segmented as below:

Service

Full-time Preschool or Childcare



On-demand Preschool or Childcare

Age group

Children Aged Below 3 Years



Children Aged Between 3 And 6 Years

Ownership

Private Preschool or Childcare



Public Preschool or Childcare

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the preschool or childcare market in China provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.

The report also covers the following areas:

Preschool or Childcare Market in China size

size Preschool or Childcare Market in China trends

trends Preschool or Childcare Market in China industry analysis

The increased focus on enhancing English fluency is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high costs involved in constructing well-equipped preschools may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the preschool or childcare market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool or childcare market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the preschool or childcare market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool or childcare market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool or childcare market vendors in China

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Full-time preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-demand preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Age group

Market segments

Comparison by Age group

Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children aged between 3 and 6 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Age group

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership

Private preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Ownership

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beanstalk Education Group

Crestar Education Group

Etonkids International Educational Group

Fortune Kindergarten

Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd

Little Tree Montessori International School Inc.

Montessori School of Shanghai

Shanghai American School

The International Montessori School

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

