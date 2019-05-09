Prescient and KONE announce strategic collaboration in development of fully-integrated Smart Building solution for North America

LISLE, Ill. and DURHAM, N.C., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a North American strategic collaboration announced today, KONE elevators will be offered in all future Prescient projects, streamlining and integrating the traditional elevator design and installation process for residential housing.

Prescient, a digital design-build company, is industrializing multi-unit housing construction. KONE is a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry. Through the newly announced collaboration, KONE elevators are a basis of design within the innovative Prescient system; this process streamlines how the elevator integrates with other building systems, helping to make construction more efficient.

KONE is known for its smart elevator innovations. Through the use of 3D digital design, this effort will help eliminate many of the issues inherent in onsite elevator installation and streamline efficiency across construction sites. Using sophisticated building information modeling (BIM) integration technology in an 18-month collaboration, KONE and Prescient teams have refined this smart building solution for wide application.

Smart elevators are here

Through the analytic genius of IBM Watson™, KONE utilizes data and information from elevators to predict potential issues and help maximize equipment uptime. KONE 24/7 Connected Services, which brings real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to elevators, will be used in all Prescient-specific KONE elevators.

"We look forward to collaborating with Prescient, which shares our passion for smart building design and smart construction solutions," says Larry Wash, executive Vice President, KONE Americas. "We are excited to see KONE technology showcased in lean construction solutions that help compress schedules and help deliver safe, smooth travel for customers."

"We are excited about this new venture," says Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Prescient. "KONE shares our commitment to enhancing the new way buildings are designed and built. As we focus on our mission to revolutionize the building industry, this collaboration is an example of Prescient's continued investment in ensuring our buildings perform better and reduce unnecessary development risks."

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. More @ kone.us

About Prescient

Prescient's digital design-build approach is revolutionizing the building environment. Designed for advanced professionals who plan, design and build multi-family housing and hospitality structures that are up to 180-feet, the company's digital design-build system harnesses the power of technology. Linking standardized architectural design and products, automated structural engineering, precise manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly along a single digital thread, the system creates holistic project teams with greater potential for achievement than found within construction's habitually siloed parts. In response to widespread industry labor and talent shortages, shrinking margins, and cumbersome project management and approval processes, Prescient's digital design-build system is increasing ROI across the entire development, construction and operating value chain.

Founded in 2012, Prescient is headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, has manufacturing and engineering facilities in Mebane, NC, Arvada, Colorado and a technical center in Poland. With a staff of over 400 professionals skilled in multiple disciplines including architectural design, engineering and manufacturing, Prescient has successfully built over 5.9 million square feet in multi-unit housing and hospitality.

IBM Watson is trademark of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

