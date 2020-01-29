Prescient Intelligence & Insight Announces Recent Appointments to the Senior Team

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner, announces the recent appointment of three new senior members to its Intelligence & Insight business: Jeanne Penn, Ben Kebble and Dr. Mladen Tomich. They join the existing Intelligence & Insight team, shaping the competitive strategy of Prescient's clients through enhanced decision support.

Jeanne Penn joins Prescient after spending more than 25 years providing strategic insight and planning support to the biopharmaceutical industry. Since completing her MSc, Jeanne has held leadership roles at various companies, including EMD Serono and Genzyme. She brings a depth of biopharma experience in brand and strategic planning, indication prioritization, competitive intelligence, workshop design and facilitation and integration of multiple external perspectives to inform decision making. At Prescient, Jeanne will leverage her expertise in rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, immunology, inflammatory diseases and fertility to grow and develop client relationships and lead client engagements.

Ben Kebble joins Prescient after spending more than 15 years at Genzyme, MedImmune/AstraZeneca, Cancer Research UK and several biotech companies, where his responsibilities have included leading a global competitive intelligence function, running drug discovery projects, alliance management and business development. Ben has completed a BSc in animal biology, an MBA and postgraduate courses in project management. At Prescient, Ben will leverage his expertise in oncology and his broader experience in respiratory disease, immunological and infectious diseases and emerging therapeutic technologies to lead multiple client engagements in both the R&D and commercial settings.

Dr. Mladen Tomich joins Prescient after spending more than 10 years in drug discovery, real-world data analysis and pharmaceutical market intelligence. Since completing his PhD in microbiology, Mladen has held research and commercial roles at various companies, including Merck & Co. and MedImmune/AstraZeneca, where he led projects focused on the discovery of novel anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of serious bacterial infections. He brings a depth of functional and therapeutic experience and will lead client engagements in immunology, infectious diseases, vaccines and rare diseases.

"Our clients need a specialist partner who has the disease area, functional and market expertise required to develop business-relevant, actionable and impactful insight from data and intelligence," said Dr. Rakesh Verma, Prescient's EMEA and APAC President. "Jeanne, Ben and Mladen bring the deep subject matter expertise and industry knowledge that is critical to our clients' businesses."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Intelligence & Insight team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

At Prescient, science is at the core of everything we do. We are a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner that specializes in turning the science of molecules into optimal patient outcomes and client value. Across therapeutic areas, we help develop winning strategies. When companies partner with us, a molecule in their hands has greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Prescient Intelligence & Insight, a Prescient Healthcare Group business, offers best-in-class biopharmaceutical intelligence by providing impactful insight and decision support to product and portfolio teams from early clinical development through to loss of exclusivity.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

