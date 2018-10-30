Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin is the largest organ of the body, and the first point of contact for microbes and toxins, any functional issue with it makes the person pay high prices for it. It contains a rich habitat of microbes which results in various dysfunctions, and this is the point where dermatology steps in. The importance of skin has increased in the recent years. High range of population is willing to treat various dermatological diseases due to awareness. Expansion of the number of indications treated by topical drugs is likely to drive the growth of the dermatology drugs market. Historically acne and rosacea have been the primary indications treated, however ongoing research and development efforts focused on new signs such as hair growth, discoloration, and onychomycosis promise to increase the range of uses for prescription dermatology therapeutics and as a result, expand the addressable market of the prescription dermatology therapeutics.



Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints



An increase in pollution, stress, and lack of nutrition, skin disorders are growing at a rapid pace. People are obsessed with their aesthetic appearance due to an overbearing influence of celebrity culture and rising expenditure on personal care is driving demand for aesthetic procedures and therapies. The urban people are getting more exposed towards dermatologists and have their treatments done with them to assure safety and efficacy and get their desired results. A long-term impact in the field of research and development is making newer innovations in the field to dermatology. This, in turn, is leading the companies to shift their focus more on the dermatological segment which leads them towards good business opportunities in prescription dermatology therapeutics market. However stringent regulations for approval of dermatology drugs is restraining the growth of this market.



Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Segmentation



By product type, the prescription dermatology therapeutics market can be segmented into,



Prescription Acne and Rosacea Drugs

Prescription Fungal Infection Drugs

Prescription Psoriasis Drugs

Prescription Hyperpigmentation/ Melisma Drugs

Prescription Skin Cancer Drugs

Prescription Hair Loss and Hair Removal Drugs

Prescription Antiaging and Photo Damage Drugs

Prescription Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs

Other Prescription Skin Disorder Drugs



By distribution channel, the prescription dermatology therapeutics market can be segmented into,



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Mail Order Pharmacy

High frequency of skin disorders and skin cancers across the globe is expected to increase the number of patients who will require diagnosis and treatment for several skin conditions, in turn, boosting the demand for prescription dermatology therapeutics market.



Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Overview



Growing awareness about skin quality, coupled with the rising spending power of people worldwide, are some of the factors driving demand in the global prescription dermatology therapeutics market. Also, aggressive marketing strategies from existing players along with massive investment in research and development to create new drugs have led to significant increase in sales of prescription dermatology therapeutic drugs. Besides, the omnipresent polluted environment, busy lifestyle, global warming are affecting the quality of skin, has also been bolstering swift uptake of therapies that help to protect the skin and thwart damages.



Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook



Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global prescription dermatology therapeutics market with maximum share. However, Asia-Pacific region will gain market share due to robust demand from developing countries with fast-growing economies such as China, Japan, and India. The increasing awareness about organic products and the rising fortunes of the middle-class populace has facilitated a massive upsurge in the prescription dermatology therapeutics in this region.



Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Key Players



Some of the major market players of prescription dermatology therapeutics market include Allergan Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Company, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., SkinMedica, Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



The study is a source of reliable data on:



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis



The regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



Highlights of the report:



A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



